Quick links

Arsenal

Premier League

Unai Emery comments on Lucas Torreira’s Arsenal future

Subhankar Mondal
Arsenal Head Coach Unai Emery with assistant Juan Carlos Carcedo during a training session at London Colney on November 22, 2019 in St Albans, England.
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Lucas Torreira has been at Arsenal since 2018.

Lucas Torreira of Arsenal during a training session at London Colney on November 22, 2019 in St Albans, England.

Arsenal manager Unai Emery has told Sky Sports that Lucas Torreira has a future at the club.

Emery has also said that he has spoken to the 23-year-old midfielder about the need to improve.

The Uruguay international is a defensive midfielder by trade, but the former Pescara man has been deployed in a more attacking role by Emery this season.

 

Emery told Sky Sports about Torreira: "He is a good player for us, he has very big commitment and very good behaviour. He has a very big future here but he must think that he needs to improve, learn in some situations to help us to do better.

"He played well last year but this year he's not being consistent. My challenge to him is to improve, to do better with some tactical issues on the pitch and above all be consistent.

"I spoke with him on Wednesday and Thursday. I showed him some movies about his best performances with us and how he can improve.

"He is young, his process here is starting and he started playing in the Premier League last year and he progressed - but this year again, he needs to progress.”

Zsolt Kalmar of Hungary gets injured during a tackle with Lucas Torreira of Uruguay during the International Friendly and official opening of the stadium between Hungary and Uruguay at...

Stats

Torreira joined Arsenal from Sampdoria in the summer of 2018 for a transfer fee reported by Sky Sports to be worth £26 million.

According to WhoScored, the 23-year-old made 24 starts and 10 substitute appearances in the Premier League for the Gunners last season, scoring two goals and providing two assists in the process.

So far this campaign, the midfielder has made four starts and five substitute appearances in the league for Arsenal, scoring one goal in the process, according to WhoScored.

Torreira recently suggested on Sport 890 that he is open to leaving the Gunners in the January transfer window.

Torreira told Sport 890, as transcribed by Metro: “Today Arsenal needs me to be focused. I can’t start talking about another team. I need to be focused and when the transfer window arrives we will see what will happen."

The midfielder added: "I don’t know what can happen in the future. But I wish I could play in Boca. It’s a dream that I have for what that institution represents.”

Arsenal Manager Unai Emery during the Premier League match between Leicester City and Arsenal FC at The King Power Stadium on November 9, 2019 in Leicester, United Kingdom.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch