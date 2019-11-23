Unai Emery comments on Lucas Torreira’s Arsenal future

Lucas Torreira has been at Arsenal since 2018.

Arsenal manager Unai Emery has told Sky Sports that Lucas Torreira has a future at the club.

Emery has also said that he has spoken to the 23-year-old midfielder about the need to improve.

The Uruguay international is a defensive midfielder by trade, but the former Pescara man has been deployed in a more attacking role by Emery this season.

Emery told Sky Sports about Torreira: "He is a good player for us, he has very big commitment and very good behaviour. He has a very big future here but he must think that he needs to improve, learn in some situations to help us to do better.

"He played well last year but this year he's not being consistent. My challenge to him is to improve, to do better with some tactical issues on the pitch and above all be consistent.

"I spoke with him on Wednesday and Thursday. I showed him some movies about his best performances with us and how he can improve.

"He is young, his process here is starting and he started playing in the Premier League last year and he progressed - but this year again, he needs to progress.”

Stats

Torreira joined Arsenal from Sampdoria in the summer of 2018 for a transfer fee reported by Sky Sports to be worth £26 million.

According to WhoScored, the 23-year-old made 24 starts and 10 substitute appearances in the Premier League for the Gunners last season, scoring two goals and providing two assists in the process.

So far this campaign, the midfielder has made four starts and five substitute appearances in the league for Arsenal, scoring one goal in the process, according to WhoScored.

Torreira recently suggested on Sport 890 that he is open to leaving the Gunners in the January transfer window.

Torreira told Sport 890, as transcribed by Metro: “Today Arsenal needs me to be focused. I can’t start talking about another team. I need to be focused and when the transfer window arrives we will see what will happen."

The midfielder added: "I don’t know what can happen in the future. But I wish I could play in Boca. It’s a dream that I have for what that institution represents.”