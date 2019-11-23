Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

Tottenham fans react on Twitter to Armando Shashoua display for Spurs U23s against Everton U23s

Giuseppe Labellarte
Armando Shashoua of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates scoring his second goal during the Premier League 2 match between Everton and Tottenham Hotspur at Pure Stadium on November 22, 2019 in...
Tottenham Hotspur U23s picked up a great away win yesterday as the 19-year-old Spurs midfielder bagged a brace.

A number of Tottenham Hotspur fans have praised Armando Shashoua for his latest goalscoring display for Spurs U23s against their Everton U23 counterparts on Friday night.

The 19-year-old weighed in with his second brace in two away games - having also netted twice away at Wolves U23s late last month - as Tottenham put the Toffees to the sword in Southport.

Spurs, who weathered a strong start from the opposition as Ellis Simms blazed over two minutes in, opened the scoring through Dilan Markanday, who fired home after a scramble in the Blues penalty area.

 

 

Tottenham survived several Toffees chances before doubling their lead three minutes before the break as Tashan Oakley-Boothe played a pass in from the right and Shashoua found the bottom corner with a precise finish.

Shashoua eventually grabbed his second having created the opportunity, squaring neatly for Rodel Richards, whose shot was parried before the former got to the loose ball first to net his second of the evening.

Here is what some Tottenham fans were saying about Shashoua's display on the night:

As per his Tottenham player profile, Shashoua is described a right-footed central midfielder who has now stepped up to Under-23 level after captaining our Under-18s in 2018-19.

During that season, he had the distinction of leading a Spurs team out at the new stadium for the first time ever, as their Under-18s beat Southampton in the first Test Event match there in March 2019.

Armando Shashoua of Tottenham Hotspur scores his second goal during the Premier League 2 match between Everton and Tottenham Hotspur at Pure Stadium on November 22, 2019 in Southport,...

