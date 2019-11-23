Tottenham fans react on Twitter to Armando Shashoua display for Spurs U23s against Everton U23s

Tottenham Hotspur U23s picked up a great away win yesterday as the 19-year-old Spurs midfielder bagged a brace.

A number of Tottenham Hotspur fans have praised Armando Shashoua for his latest goalscoring display for Spurs U23s against their Everton U23 counterparts on Friday night.

The 19-year-old weighed in with his second brace in two away games - having also netted twice away at Wolves U23s late last month - as Tottenham put the Toffees to the sword in Southport.

Spurs, who weathered a strong start from the opposition as Ellis Simms blazed over two minutes in, opened the scoring through Dilan Markanday, who fired home after a scramble in the Blues penalty area.

Tottenham survived several Toffees chances before doubling their lead three minutes before the break as Tashan Oakley-Boothe played a pass in from the right and Shashoua found the bottom corner with a precise finish.

Shashoua eventually grabbed his second having created the opportunity, squaring neatly for Rodel Richards, whose shot was parried before the former got to the loose ball first to net his second of the evening.

Here is what some Tottenham fans were saying about Shashoua's display on the night:

#RT @SpursOfficial: 46 - Our U23s are underway for the second half against @Everton. Dilan Markanday certainly enjoyed his early opener here at Southport! Armando Shashoua followed up with an excellent second just before the break. Big 45 minutes ahead! … pic.twitter.com/WGuytR8XOY — Spursy McG (@Spursy_McG) 22 November 2019

Promising — /// #THFC (@watchtheMou) 22 November 2019

Shashoua is a great future of our club — Spurs_up (@spurs_silvester) 22 November 2019

2 goal U23 hero Armando Shashoua pic.twitter.com/YnO9hdZbGw — TAS⚽️ (@coys100) 22 November 2019

After tonight's game Spurs starlet Armando Shashoua has now been directly involved in seven goals from 11 games for our development side so far this season. #COYS — Lennon.Branagan (@LMcCand) 22 November 2019

As per his Tottenham player profile, Shashoua is described a right-footed central midfielder who has now stepped up to Under-23 level after captaining our Under-18s in 2018-19.

During that season, he had the distinction of leading a Spurs team out at the new stadium for the first time ever, as their Under-18s beat Southampton in the first Test Event match there in March 2019.