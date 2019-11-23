Tottenham ace Dele Alli vows to 'get better' after great display in Jose Mourinho bow

The Tottenham Hotspur midfielder is showing signs of returning to his best form and impressed in Jose Mourinho's Spurs debut.

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli has vowed to "get better" than he previously has been as he strives to reach his best form for Spurs (BT Sport).

The 23-year-old largely flattered to deceive for Tottenham in the earlier stages of the season, culminating in Gareth Southgate snubbing him from the last two England squads.

However, Alli showed considerable improvement in the Premier League game against West Ham today, setting up Son Heung-min for the opening goal and creating chances for others.

Later on, he skilfully managed to back-heel the ball into Son's path while falling on his back and out of play to help set off a move which culminated in Lucas Moura's goal.

Alli put in arguably his best Tottenham performance for a while in Jose Mourinho's first game in charge of Spurs - a 3-2 win - in his post-match interview, he gave his thoughts on his form.

"I think I have been performing well so far this season but I need to get better than my old form and get to my best," he is quoted by BT Sport as saying.

With regards to the team as a whole, Alli said: "We have to carry on momentum and keep winning, we need to start that from now. There is still a lot to work on and we need to improve from now on."

Mourinho was impressed with Alli's performance, saying: "I’m happy with him, I spent a few minutes with him in training and outside the pitch. And we were saying that the best Dele Alli has to be back. He’s too good to not be one of the best players in the world and not playing with the national team."

Up next for Spurs is the home game with Olympiacos in the Champions League on Tuesday night before a Premier League game against Bournemouth at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday afternoon.