Tottenham coach Bradley Allen issues verdict on Harry Kane and Robert Snodgrass incident in West Ham game

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane was involved in a coming together with West Ham winger Robert Snodgrass, the Spurs academy coach sharing his opinion.

Tottenham Hotspur coach Bradley Allen has given his verdict on the incident between Spurs striker Harry Kane and West Ham winger Robert Snodgrass in today's Premier League early kickoff (BBC Sport).

New Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho got off to a winning start with a 3-2 triumph in East London, though Spurs were utterly dominant for most of the game and boasted a 3-0 lead going into the latter stages of the encounter.

Late in the game, there was a coming together between Kane and Snodgrass, sparked by a late challenge by the Tottenham man on his opponent, who got up and went to grab the England captain from behind, who in turn reacted by seemingly going to ground.

Spurs academy coach Allen told BBC Radio London - as quoted by BBC Sport - that he felt Kane was "wrong" to do what he did - both players were booked - but explained that the striker sought to stop play as Moussa Sissoko was down on the ground and the ball was not put out of play.

"It was wrong what Kane did but he wanted to stop the play," said Allen. "You can hear what Kane is saying to Ogbonna: ‘He’s injured’. He would not have done it if Cresswell had sent the ball out."

First-half goals from Son Heung-min and Lucas Moura and a third from Harry Kane four minutes after the break put Tottenham in pole position for victory, but late goals from Michail Antonio and Angelo Ogbonna made things nervy for the Spurs contingent.

Up next for Spurs is the home game with Olympiacos in the Champions League on Tuesday night before a Premier League game against Bournemouth at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday afternoon.