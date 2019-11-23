Tottenham coach Bradley Allen issues verdict on Jose Mourinho debut and Spurs display

Tottenham Hotspur won their first game with Jose Mourinho at the helm, Spurs triumphing at West Ham in the Premier League.

Tottenham Hotspur academy coach Bradley Allen has given his verdict on Spurs' 3-2 win over West Ham today as well as his first impression of Jose Mourinho following his first game in charge (BBC Sport).

Tottenham dominated the football headlines this week after long-serving head coach Mauricio Pochettino was dismissed and, less than 12 hours later, the charismatic Portuguese manager was handed the Spurs reins.

Mourinho got off to a winning start in their fixture in East London but the scoreline made it look closer than it was, considering Tottenham were dominant for much of the game and boasted a 3-0 lead going into the latter stages of the encounter.

First-half goals from Son Heung-min and Lucas Moura and a third from Harry Kane four minutes after the break put Tottenham in pole position for victory, but late goals from Michail Antonio and Angelo Ogbonna made things nervy for the Spurs contingent.

"He’s quite an animated figure Jose Mourinho," Allen told BBC Radio London, as quoted by BBC Sport. "Certainly for him there are things to work on the training pitch considering the two late goals they conceded.

"Spurs put themselves in a rather strange position: winning 3-0 away from home and then they allowed West Ham in. There were some very good spells in the game from Tottenham and they were worthy winners."

Up next, Mourinho's Spurs host Olympiacos in the Champions League on Tuesday night before a Premier League game against Bournemouth at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday afternoon.