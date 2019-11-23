Quick links

Sunderland fans react on Twitter to Chris Maguire display against Coventry

Chris Maguire of Sunderland during the FA Cup first round replay between Gillingham and Sunderland at Priestfield Stadium on November 19, 2019 in Gillingham, England.
Sunderland laboured to a draw at the Stadium of Light today and the Black Cats fanbase made their feelings known about Maguire.

A number of Sunderland fans have taken to Twitter to slate Chris Maguire for his display as the Black Cats played out another disappointing game at the Stadium of Light.

The 30-year-old began well enough in the League One clash against Coventry, but a dreadful backpass led to a corner which was poorly defended by the Sunderland back line, culminating in Dominic Hyman heading into the top corner.

 

Not only that, but Maguire failed to have an impact both on the right flank and when he was moved infield towards the end of the game, causing little danger to the opposition.

In the end, Sunderland managed to claw themselves a goal and a point, as a late attack was poorly dealt with and a loose ball fell to the feet of Benji Kimpioka, who let rip with a great effort.

Nonetheless, the rot continues under Parkinson and as such, many Sunderland fans made their feelings known on social media, with Maguire copping a lot of flak:

Sunderland have dropped to 10th in the League One table following their draw and up next for the Black Cats is Tuesday's encounter with Burton at the Stadium of Light.

Chris Maguire of Sunderland during the Carabao Cup First Round between Sunderland and Sheffield Wednesday at Stadium of Light on August 16, 2018 in Sunderland, United Kingdom.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

