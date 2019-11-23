Sunderland fans react on Twitter to Chris Maguire display against Coventry

Sunderland laboured to a draw at the Stadium of Light today and the Black Cats fanbase made their feelings known about Maguire.

A number of Sunderland fans have taken to Twitter to slate Chris Maguire for his display as the Black Cats played out another disappointing game at the Stadium of Light.

The 30-year-old began well enough in the League One clash against Coventry, but a dreadful backpass led to a corner which was poorly defended by the Sunderland back line, culminating in Dominic Hyman heading into the top corner.

Not only that, but Maguire failed to have an impact both on the right flank and when he was moved infield towards the end of the game, causing little danger to the opposition.

In the end, Sunderland managed to claw themselves a goal and a point, as a late attack was poorly dealt with and a loose ball fell to the feet of Benji Kimpioka, who let rip with a great effort.

Nonetheless, the rot continues under Parkinson and as such, many Sunderland fans made their feelings known on social media, with Maguire copping a lot of flak:

Goalkeeper has to come for that but to concede the corner was awful from Maguire. — Lee Watson (@safc1lee) 23 November 2019

Maguire release in January

Wyke pay some on to take him in January

Grigg pay some twice as much instead of Wyke

Mcgeady take the 50p on offer

McLaughlin give to Hibs

The rest who out of contract in summer let run down and let leave play some kids who might show fight #safc — ftm (@Safcftm2016) 23 November 2019

If it isn’t a fitness issue I cannot understand how Watmore doesn’t start in this team. Once if the few points of difference in the squad. Even more so given how Maguire and McGeady seem incapable of passing to somebody in a red and white shirt #SAFC — John (@Laking86) 23 November 2019

Kimpioka and Watmore should start until January. Maguire and McGeady are two of the most bone idol players I’ve ever seen. We lack pace. Kimpioka and Watmore change that #SAFC — ً (@iEddsyy) 23 November 2019

Grigg was far better than Maguire who was disgrace — Liam (@Safc1879_) 23 November 2019

McGeady and Grigg did 10x more than Maguire, he was absolutely pathetic. — Jordan Ramsey (@RamseySAFC) 23 November 2019

Open season on will grigg again on here? While maguire walks around the pitch totally unfit and unable to loft a dead ball off the floor. Absolute joke. Grigg far out worked maguire and mcgeady #safc — Liam (@Safc1879_) 23 November 2019

Sunderland have dropped to 10th in the League One table following their draw and up next for the Black Cats is Tuesday's encounter with Burton at the Stadium of Light.