Some Scotland fans criticise Celtic midfielder Scott Brown

Celtic midfielder Scott Brown has suggested that he could play for Scotland at the Euro 2020 finals.

Some Scotland fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to Celtic midfielder Scott Brown’s suggestion that he is open to come out of retirement for the national football team.

Brown is one of the best players in the Scottish Premiership and is a key figure in Neil Lennon’s Celtic team.

The 34-year-old midfielder retired from international duty with Scotland in February 2018 after scoring four goals in 55 matches.

Brown has suggested that he could come out of retirement should Scotland book their place at the Euro 2020 finals.

When asked if Scotland manager Clarke wanted him back, Brown told The Scottish Sun: “They still have two games to get through but you never say never.

“It would be phenomenal to get to a finals after 22 years. Football’s a funny game and you never know."

Some Scotland fans do not want Brown to be part of the team if they make it to the finals, and have given their take on Twitter.

Below are some of the best comments:

Brown should be no where near the Scotland Squad now, he has ‘retired’ twice now and wasn’t interested earlier in this campaign so why should we contemplate using him in the playoffs. — J P (@j36p) November 23, 2019

I think he needs to stay retired to be honest. It’s not a position the national team is weak in, unless he can reinvent himself as a centre half between now and then! — G (@GKelly11) November 22, 2019

Love Broony bit he can't just pick and choose when he plays. I understand it would be in summer and not affect club football but seems a bit like cherry picking big games. — Bryan McGinley (@McGinleyBhoy180) November 22, 2019

Personally i feel its a disgrace. His last "recall" for the England games were also a joke. If i was in that squad and had played the previous games to be kicked to the curb for one of strachans favs and retiree's I'd be asking whats the point myself. — Stuart Jock McKenzie (@Jock_Rangers) November 22, 2019

This is the player equivalent of being a glory hunter. "I'm going to come back after we have a chance of qualifying." He made a decision we have promising players coming through who are performing. Anyway it's not the position we are lacking in. No thanks. — Spencey (@FourFour_Stu) November 22, 2019

Thinks he can just cherry pick games. That’s the problem with so called international players. Na dinny fancy that one. We’ve far younger better players in mcgregor Mctom McGinn Jack — CJ (@cjmrav) November 22, 2019

I think the players that get them there should be the ones that go. Can’t just jump on the band wagon because they’ve qualified. — Jon Martin (@JonM140) November 22, 2019

No, he should not return, we don't need fair weather players, who pick and choose when they play. Brown, McGregor have made their choice to not play for Scotland and it is wrong for Brown to say he now wants to play — Charles C M Currie (@MCcmcurrie) November 22, 2019

Place in Scotland team?

Brown may be 34 years of age, but the Scotsman is playing well for Celtic and remains one of the best combative midfielders in the the Scottish Premiership.

Scotland could do with the veteran in the team if they quality for the Euro 2020 finals, but it would be harsh on the player who would miss out due to his commitment to the team during the qualifying campaign.