Some Scotland fans criticise Celtic midfielder Scott Brown

Scott Brown of Celtic during the UEFA Europa League group stage match between Lazio and Celtic at Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy.
Celtic midfielder Scott Brown has suggested that he could play for Scotland at the Euro 2020 finals.

Some Scotland fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to Celtic midfielder Scott Brown’s suggestion that he is open to come out of retirement for the national football team.

Brown is one of the best players in the Scottish Premiership and is a key figure in Neil Lennon’s Celtic team.

The 34-year-old midfielder retired from international duty with Scotland in February 2018 after scoring four goals in 55 matches.

 

Brown has suggested that he could come out of retirement should Scotland book their place at the Euro 2020 finals.

When asked if Scotland manager Clarke wanted him back, Brown told The Scottish Sun: “They still have two games to get through but you never say never.

“It would be phenomenal to get to a finals after 22 years. Football’s a funny game and you never know."

Some Scotland fans do not want Brown to be part of the team if they make it to the finals, and have given their take on Twitter.

Below are some of the best comments:

Place in Scotland team?

Brown may be 34 years of age, but the Scotsman is playing well for Celtic and remains one of the best combative midfielders in the the Scottish Premiership.

Scotland could do with the veteran in the team if they quality for the Euro 2020 finals, but it would be harsh on the player who would miss out due to his commitment to the team during the qualifying campaign.

