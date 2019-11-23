Dean Smith shares what John McGinn said to him after returning to Aston Villa from Scotland duty

The Aston Villa midfielder is back at Villa Park and hoping to take his goalscoring heroics for his nation into his claret and blue form.

Aston Villa manager Dean Smith has spoken highly of John McGinn following his heroics for Scotland in the last international break and revealed what the midfielder said to him after returning to Villa Park, in conversation with Sky Sports News.

McGinn has been sensational for club and country this season, building on his impressive work from last term when he helped the Villa Park side get promoted into the Premier League, and is currently one of the most talked-about players in the top flight.

The 25-year-old has scored three goals and registered two assists for Villa, while for Scotland he has struck in six goals and claimed one assist in his last three games, including three and one in the last international break against Cyprus and Kazakhstan (Transfermarkt).

McGinn has already hit the 10-goal mark this season - he also scored against Russia back in September - but his last strike domestically came in a 3-2 defeat against Arsenal in September, so Smith is hoping that he can transfer his goalscoring momentum from country to club.

"Hopefully he will get a few now. He has hit the goal trail," Smith told Sky Sports News ahead of Villa's Premier League clash with Newcastle on Monday night. "He said to me 'if you need to throw me up front, you can do!'"

Stats-wise, the midfielder boasts an impressive tally of 10 goals and 12 assists from 58 appearances in all competitions for the Villans (Transfermarkt).