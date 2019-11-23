Quick links

Richard Keys fumes over Liverpool win

Shane Callaghan
Richard Keys speaks at the UEFA Champions League Final 2011 Design Launch at Wembley Stadium on November 25, 2010 in London, England.
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liverpool were involved in a controversial game in the capital today.

Jurgen Klopp, Manager of Liverpool looks on during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Liverpool FC at Villa Park on November 02, 2019 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

VAR came to Liverpool's rescue this afternoon.

The Reds won 2-1 at Crystal Palace to move a massive 12 points ahead of reigning Premier League champions Manchester City at the summit, while staying eight clear of second-placed Leicester.

But the victory will be overshadowed by another controversial VAR decision which went in Liverpool's favour.

The Eagles thought they had taken the lead through James Tomkins on the stroke of half time, but referee Kevin Friend ruled it out after Jordan Ayew was adjudged to have fouled Dejan Lovren in the build-up.

 

A lot of Liverpool fans will argue that it was the right decision, but many neutral supporters on Twitter have disagreed.

Here's how Richard Keys reacted to the incident on Twitter.

Jurgen Klopp's side went on to take the lead through Sadio Mane in the second half.

Wilfried Zaha looked like he may have rescued a point for Roy Hodgson's side with an 82nd-minute equaliser, but Roberto Firmino scored three minutes later.

VAR decision or not, this is an exceptional Liverpool side and one that clearly knows how to win the ugly, scruffy games such as these ones.

Jurgen Klopp of Liverpool looks on with ta smile ahead of the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester City at Anfield on November 10, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

