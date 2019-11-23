Richard Keys fumes over Liverpool win

Liverpool were involved in a controversial game in the capital today.

VAR came to Liverpool's rescue this afternoon.

The Reds won 2-1 at Crystal Palace to move a massive 12 points ahead of reigning Premier League champions Manchester City at the summit, while staying eight clear of second-placed Leicester.

But the victory will be overshadowed by another controversial VAR decision which went in Liverpool's favour.

The Eagles thought they had taken the lead through James Tomkins on the stroke of half time, but referee Kevin Friend ruled it out after Jordan Ayew was adjudged to have fouled Dejan Lovren in the build-up.

A lot of Liverpool fans will argue that it was the right decision, but many neutral supporters on Twitter have disagreed.

Here's how Richard Keys reacted to the incident on Twitter.

Terrible VR decision at Palace. Terrible. — Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) November 23, 2019

Jurgen Klopp's side went on to take the lead through Sadio Mane in the second half.

Wilfried Zaha looked like he may have rescued a point for Roy Hodgson's side with an 82nd-minute equaliser, but Roberto Firmino scored three minutes later.

VAR decision or not, this is an exceptional Liverpool side and one that clearly knows how to win the ugly, scruffy games such as these ones.