Report: Chelsea and Crystal Palace interested in Fyodor Chalov

Chelsea and Crystal Palace are interested in signing Fyodor Chalov from PFC CSKA Moscow in the January transfer window.

It has been reported that Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich is a fan of the 21-year-old striker, and that the London club will make a move for the youngster if their FIFA transfer ban is overturned next month.

Chelsea’s London and Premier League rivals Palace are also interested in the Russia international and are prepared to pay as much as £25 million in transfer fee, according to the report.

Chelsea or Crystal Palace?

Chalov is a very talented and promising young striker who can be a success in the Premier League.

The Russia international has got quite a bit of experience already, and the 21-year-old can only grow and develop in the coming years.

Chelsea are a massive club and could finish in the top four of the Premier League table this season, and it is hard to see the youngster choose Palace over the Blues if Frank Lampard’s side make an offer for him in the January transfer window.