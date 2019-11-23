Rangers ace Filip Helander says there's 'more to come' from Ibrox players

Steven Gerrard and Glasgow Rangers have had a superb season so far - but the Ibrox ace says there's more to come.

Glasgow Rangers defender Filip Helander has made a pledge about what the Ibrox fanbase can expect from him and his teammates, in conversation with the Daily Record, that will come as music to Bears' ears.

Steven Gerrard and his Rangers charges have done very well so far on all fronts this season, sitting level on points with Celtic at the top of the Scottish Premiership table, with just one goal scored separating the two.

In the Scottish League Cup, the Ibrox side will contest the final against their Old Firm rivals at Hampden next month, while in the Europa League, the Gers are second in Group G on seven points, three clear of the third and fourth-placed sides with two games to go.

Helander, however, says there is "more to come" not only from him but from his Rangers teammates too, as they acknowledge the need to build consistency and that "a bad game after three or four good matches" is not something anyone wants.

The Sweden international is also hoping to have a sensational season at Rangers in order to increase his chances of making his nation's Euro 2020 squad, suggesting the Ibrox fans and coaches will see even better performances from him.

“I’ve always wanted to play at a major finals so hopefully I can increase my chances of playing for Sweden over the next six months at Rangers," Helander told the Daily Record. “As long as the team is playing well then you look better.

"Your teammates feel good and if we can continue as well in Europe then I will have a good chance of showing what I am capable of doing. Hopefully I can show consistency in my game. You don’t want to play well and then have a bad game after three or four good matches so there is more to come not just from me but from everyone in the dressing room."