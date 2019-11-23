Quick links

Rangers

Celtic

Scotland

Scottish Premiership

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard praises Celtic midfielder Callum McGregor

Subhankar Mondal
Glasgow Rangers' Steve Gerrard during the UEFA Europa League Group G match between Glasgow Rangers and FC Porto at Ibrox Park, Glasgow on Thursday 7th November 2019.
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has raved about Celtic midfielder Callum McGregor.

Glasgow Rangers' Steve Gerrard during the UEFA Europa League Group G match between Glasgow Rangers and FC Porto at Ibrox Park, Glasgow on Thursday 7th November 2019.Rangers manager Steven Gerrard

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has spoken highly of Celtic midfielder Callum McGregor to The Daily Record.

Gerrard has been impressed with how McGregor has been playing for the Scotland national football team.

Subscribe

The Rangers boss and Liverpool legend has raved about the 26-year-old’s midfielder’s passing ability.

Gerrard told The Daily Record about McGregor: “Callum McGregor is your footballer, your connector, a really lovely passer who plays through the lines and always makes himself available.”

 

Important player for Celtic and Scotland

McGregor has been on the books of Celtic his entire professional club football career so far and has established himself as an important player for the Hoops.

The 26-year-old plays consistently well and is one of the first names on manager Neil Lennon’s teamsheet.

The midfielder has also played 18 times for Scotland since making his debut for the national team in 2017.

According to WhoScored, McGregor has scored two goals in 12 Scottish Premiership matches, two goals in five Champions League qualifiers, one goal in three Scottish League Cup ties, and has played in four Europa League games for Celtic so far this season.

Callum MCGregor of Scotland reacts during the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier between Scotland and Kazakhstan at Hampden Park on November 19, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch