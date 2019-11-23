Rangers boss Steven Gerrard praises Celtic midfielder Callum McGregor

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has raved about Celtic midfielder Callum McGregor.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has spoken highly of Celtic midfielder Callum McGregor to The Daily Record.

Gerrard has been impressed with how McGregor has been playing for the Scotland national football team.

The Rangers boss and Liverpool legend has raved about the 26-year-old’s midfielder’s passing ability.

Gerrard told The Daily Record about McGregor: “Callum McGregor is your footballer, your connector, a really lovely passer who plays through the lines and always makes himself available.”

Important player for Celtic and Scotland

McGregor has been on the books of Celtic his entire professional club football career so far and has established himself as an important player for the Hoops.

The 26-year-old plays consistently well and is one of the first names on manager Neil Lennon’s teamsheet.

The midfielder has also played 18 times for Scotland since making his debut for the national team in 2017.

According to WhoScored, McGregor has scored two goals in 12 Scottish Premiership matches, two goals in five Champions League qualifiers, one goal in three Scottish League Cup ties, and has played in four Europa League games for Celtic so far this season.