Predicted Chelsea XI v Manchester City

Frank Lampard’s Chelsea will take on Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday.

Chelsea will be looking to maintain their good run of form on Saturday evening when they take on Manchester City away from home at the Etihad Stadium in the Premier League.

The Blues are playing well at the moment, but they will not find it easy to win against Pep Guardiola’s side who are aiming to win the league title for the third season in a row.

Christian Pulisic has recovered from a hip injury after missing international duty with the USA, as reported by The London Evening Standard, and should start for Chelsea against City.

The 21-year-old - who can operate as a winger or as an attacking midfielder and cost the Blues £57.6 million in transfer fees when they signed him from Borussia Dortmund, as reported by Sky Sports - has been playing well for Frank Lampard’s side in recent weeks, scoring five goals and providing two assists in nine league appearances so far this campaign, according to WhoScored.

Another boost for Chelsea is that Jorginho is back from suspension, and the 27-year-old Italy international - signed from Napoli for a transfer fee reported by Sky Sports to be worth £57 million - should start against City.

Kepa Arrizabalaga will retain his place between the Chelsea posts, and will have Emerson Palmieri, Fikayo Tomori, Kurt Zouma and Fikayo Tomori in front of him.

Mason Mount and N'Golo Kante will be alongside Jorginho in midfield, while Willian and Tammy Abraham will complete the attack.

This is how Chelsea could line up against City.