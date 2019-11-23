Predicted Arsenal XI v Southampton

Quick links

Unai Emery’s Arsenal will face Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday.

Arsenal will be looking to bounce back from the defeat to Leicester City with victory over Southampton at the Emirates Stadium in North London in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

With Southampton fighting for survival in the top flight of English football, the Gunners will head into the match as favourites.

Arsenal manager Unai Emery is likely to field a very strong attacking lineup and get the game wrapped up early.

 

Alexandre Lacazette is likely to lead the line for the Gunners, with Nicolas Pepe, Mesut Ozil and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang behind him in attack.

Pepe has trained with the Gunners and is fit to play, while Ozil - who joined the North London outfit from Real Madrid in the summer of 2013 for a transfer fee reported by BBC Sport to be worth £42.4 million - has been in good form lately and is in line to make only his fourth Premier League start of the season.

Emery has said, as quoted in The London Evening Standard, that he is ready to bring Granit Xhaka back into the fold after the midfielder - who has been on the books of the Gunners since the summer of 2016 when he joined from German club Borussia Monchengladbach for a transfer fee reported by The Daily Mail to be worth £35 million - fell out with the Emirates Stadium faithful against Palace, but it is unlikely that the Switzerland international will start.

Matteo Guendouzi should start alongside Lucas Torreira in defensive midfield for Arsenal, while Hector Bellerin, Calum Chambers, David Luiz, Kieran Tierney and Bernd Leno will form the back-five.

This is how Arsenal could line up against Southampton on Saturday:

Arsenal XI

