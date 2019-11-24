Quick links

Photo: Celtic fans will love image of Arsenal's Kieran Tierney

Kieran Tierney of Arsenal during a training session at London Colney on October 05, 2019 in St Albans, England.
Arsenal's Kieran Tierney is repeating a behaviour that he learned from his former Celtic captain it seems.

Scott Brown of Celtic is seen during a training session at Lennoxtown on December 29, 2017 in Glasgow, Scotland.

You can take the boy out of Celtic.....

Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney would have made Scott Brown the proudest man in Glasgow if he happened upon training-ground images of his former Hoops team-mate on Friday.

Back in 2017, the Celtic captain did the most Scott Brown thing ever by training in shorts and a short-sleeved training top, which doesn't sound too impressive, but it is when you consider that most of the other Bhoys lads sported tracksuit bottoms, gloves, snoods and anything else to combat the snow.

It wasn't snowing at Arsenal's London Colney training facility on Friday, but it was bitterly cold by virtue of the fact that many of the Gunners boys were well concealed by hats and leggings and snoods.

 

But not Tierney. Nope. The 22-year-old, like Brown at Lennoxtown a couple of years back, wore only a short-sleeved shirt and shorts.

He braved the conditions in a way that will make the Celtic skipper and fans of the Parkhead club gleam with pride.

Tierney isn't exactly a no-nonsense midfielder in the same vein as Brown, but evidently he does have the same mentality and that'll serve the North Londoners very, very well going forward.

 

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

