Photo: Celtic fans will love image of Arsenal's Kieran Tierney

Arsenal's Kieran Tierney is repeating a behaviour that he learned from his former Celtic captain it seems.

You can take the boy out of Celtic.....

Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney would have made Scott Brown the proudest man in Glasgow if he happened upon training-ground images of his former Hoops team-mate on Friday.

Back in 2017, the Celtic captain did the most Scott Brown thing ever by training in shorts and a short-sleeved training top, which doesn't sound too impressive, but it is when you consider that most of the other Bhoys lads sported tracksuit bottoms, gloves, snoods and anything else to combat the snow.

It wasn't snowing at Arsenal's London Colney training facility on Friday, but it was bitterly cold by virtue of the fact that many of the Gunners boys were well concealed by hats and leggings and snoods.

But not Tierney. Nope. The 22-year-old, like Brown at Lennoxtown a couple of years back, wore only a short-sleeved shirt and shorts.

He braved the conditions in a way that will make the Celtic skipper and fans of the Parkhead club gleam with pride.

Tierney isn't exactly a no-nonsense midfielder in the same vein as Brown, but evidently he does have the same mentality and that'll serve the North Londoners very, very well going forward.

