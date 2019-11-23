Peter Crouch and Graham Roberts praise Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli

Dele Alli played well for Tottenham Hotspur against West Ham United this afternoon.

Peter Crouch praised Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli on BT Sport 1 on Saturday afternoon (2:26pm, November 23, 2019) for his performance against West Ham United this afternoon.

The former Tottenham striker was impressed with the display produced by the England international midfielder in the visiting team’s 3-2 win against West Ham at the London Stadium in the Premier League.

Alli was brilliant for Spurs. The 23-year-old was deployed as a playmaker, set up the opening goal, was involved in the second, and was a nuisance for the home team’s defence.

According to WhoScored, the former Milton Keynes Dons star took two shots which were not on target, played two key passes, had a pass accuracy of 78.8%, took 52 touches, attempted one dribble, and made four tackles and one interception.

Former Tottenham striker Crouch was following the match, and he raved about Alli for his performance.

Meanwhile, former Tottenham star Graham Roberts has also praised Alli, and believes that he was “fantastic”.

Crouch said about Alli on BT Sport 1 on Saturday afternoon (2:26pm, November 23, 2019): "I felt that the shackles were off a bit. He played higher up, and he was doing what he liked basically.

"There was no defensive responsibility. He responded to it. I thought he was magnificent, certainly in the first half."

Roberts wrote on Twitter: "Great win boys just got bit sloppy whe Jose made substitutions @dele_official was fantastic today MOM."