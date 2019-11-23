Pep Guardiola describes Liverpool in two words

Liverpool look very much like winning the Premier League title this season.

Pep Guardiola has described Liverpool as 'almost unstoppable' but insisted that Manchester City wouldn't give up on defending their Premier League title.

Jurgen Klopp's side beat the reigning champions 3-1 at Anfield prior to the international break to move nine points clear of fourth-placed City.

Liverpool also boast an eight-point lead over Leicester City in second and it looks very much like the German manager is going to deliver the club's first ever Premier League title come May.

But despite admitting that the defending European champions are in a league of their own right now, Guardiola reminded the media that it's still only November.

He told The Telegraph: "We have a team that is almost unstoppable and in incredible top form. They are the champions of Europe but we’re in November.

"I know that to be there until the end we have to go on an incredible run of games but I think it will be a big mistake if you think too far ahead."

If Guardiola's troops can catch Liverpool then it might be his most impressive achievement to date.

The Spaniard is a two-time Champions League winner, but this Liverpool side hasn't lost a Premier League game in 10 months and City need them to lose at least three times in the next six months.

It's such a big ask for the Sky Blues at this stage, but he's right in saying that it's only November. Things can change very quickly in the Premier League and lord knows that Guardiola has the players to string together a monstrous run of wins.