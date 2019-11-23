Paulo Dybala's 2018 Mourinho criticism surely ends talk of Tottenham switch

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho is apparently keen to bring Juventus's Serie A champion Paulo Dybala to the Premier League.

Paulo Dybala is not the first nor the last to have a run in with Jose Mourinho. But when the man himself is interested in signing you, then a rather public spat starts to be viewed in a very different light.

According to The Mirror (21 November, page 63), Mourinho is keen to pick up where Mauricio Pochettino left off by reigniting Tottenham Hotspur’s interest in the Argentine superstar.

Dybala was on the verge of moving to North London from Juventus over the summer of course. Spurs agreed a transfer fee and personal terms – only for the forward’s pesky image rights to kill a potentially thrilling deal stone dead.

But Mourinho would apparently welcome the idea to work with Dybala at Tottenham. Whether the feeling is mutual, however... well that could be a problem.

Dybala made his feelings clear in October 2018 when Mourinho, so often the arch-antagonist, celebrated Manchester United’s 2-1 Champions League win in Turin as only he can – by swaggering around the pitch and gleefully cupping his ear to the home fans who took issue with his association to bitter rivals Inter Milan.

Dybala, like so many others, felt this was a rather petty response from a man who will be 60 before we know it.

"I told him that there was no need for that gesture, which created more tensions," the enigmatic attacker said in quotes reported by the Manchester Evening News.

"It's ugly, sometimes we also take insults from the crowd, but there was no need, but I did not insult him, nothing that has been spread around."

Marca claims that Tottenham will have to obliterate their transfer record to sign Dybala, who is valued by Juventus at £85 million. But whether Dybala is willing to forgive and forget is anyone’s guess.