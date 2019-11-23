Patrick Bamford comments on ex-Leeds team-mate Izzy Brown

Leeds United are coming up against a familiar face today in the form of Izzy Brown.

Patrick Bamford has admitted that he's hoping former Leeds United team-mate Izzy Brown has an off-day this afternoon.

The promotion-chasing Whites visit Luton Town today and Marcelo Bielsa's side will come up against a familiar face.

Brown spent last season at Leeds on loan from Chelsea but injury put paid to his chances of being a big player under the Argentine boss last term.

Bielsa gave the 22-year-old just 11 minutes of Championship football and although injury contributed to that figure in a big way, Brown was on the bench virtually every week from February until May.

It didn't work out at Elland Road at all, but things are going fine for him at Luton.

So far, Brown has five assists in the Championship and only three players - all of whom are on six - have set up more goals than him.

The Chelsea midfielder will hope to prove a point against Bielsa's troops today, but Bamford is hoping that the playmaker has a quiet afternoon.

He told The Yorkshire Evening Post: "I know Izzy has been doing well since he's got in the team. It'll be nice to see him but hopefully he has an off day."