Quick links

Leeds United

Championship

Patrick Bamford comments on ex-Leeds team-mate Izzy Brown

Shane Callaghan
Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Leeds United are coming up against a familiar face today in the form of Izzy Brown.

Izzy Brown before the SkyBet Championship playoff semi final match between Derby County and Leeds United at the Pride Park, Derby on Saturday 11th May 2019.

Patrick Bamford has admitted that he's hoping former Leeds United team-mate Izzy Brown has an off-day this afternoon.

The promotion-chasing Whites visit Luton Town today and Marcelo Bielsa's side will come up against a familiar face.

Brown spent last season at Leeds on loan from Chelsea but injury put paid to his chances of being a big player under the Argentine boss last term.

Bielsa gave the 22-year-old just 11 minutes of Championship football and although injury contributed to that figure in a big way, Brown was on the bench virtually every week from February until May.

 

It didn't work out at Elland Road at all, but things are going fine for him at Luton.

So far, Brown has five assists in the Championship and only three players - all of whom are on six - have set up more goals than him.

The Chelsea midfielder will hope to prove a point against Bielsa's troops today, but Bamford is hoping that the playmaker has a quiet afternoon.

He told The Yorkshire Evening Post: "I know Izzy has been doing well since he's got in the team. It'll be nice to see him but hopefully he has an off day."

Leeds Uniteds Izzy Brown warms up during the Sky Bet Championship match between Middlesbrough and Leeds United at Riverside Stadium on February 9, 2019 in Middlesbrough, England.

 

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch