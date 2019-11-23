Quick links

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer comments on Nemanja Matic to Tottenham Hotspur speculation

Nemanja Matic worked with Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho at Chelsea and Manchester United.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has played down Nemanja Matic’s social media activity regarding Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho, as quoted in The Mirror.

Matic worked with Mourinho at both Chelsea and United, and the 31-year-old defensive midfielder was successful under the Portuguese.

According to The Independent, Mourinho has spoken to Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy about making a move for the Serbia international.

 

The former Chelsea star recently responded to a post on Instagram from the account BenchWarmers which suggested that the defensive midfielder would move to Spurs and work again with Mourinho with a pair of clapping and laughing emojis.

United manager Solskjaer has played it down, and told The Mirror: "That's not a part of being boring when it's like this.

“You like Jose coming back, it's going be a spectacle and a circus and Nemanja has a sense of humour."

Tottenham Hotspur move in January?

Matic has played just 160 minutes in the Premier League for United so far this season, according to WhoScored.

However, it is hard to see United sell the defensive midfielder in the January transfer window, especially to Spurs who are their direct rivals for a top-four finish in the Premier League table this season.

Moreover, Spurs may not be willing to pay Matic’s weekly salary of £120,000, as reported by Spotrac.com.

Matic joined United from Chelsea in the summer of 2017 for a transfer fee reported by BBC Sport to be worth £40 million.

