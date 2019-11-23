Noel Whelan reacts to Leeds United win against Luton Town today

Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United have won against Luton Town in the Championship.

Leeds United have maintained their good run of form in the Championship this afternoon with a 2-1 win against Luton Town.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side have been playing well lately and have been winning matches, and they made sure of the three points against Luton away from home.

After a goalless first half, Patrick Bamford put Leeds in the lead six minutes into the second period, only for the hosts to restore parity through James Collins just three minutes later.

An own goal from Matty Pearson in the 90th minute saw the West Yorkshire outfit pick up all three points from the encounter.

Former Leeds striker Noel Whelan was following the match, and he has given his take on the win for the Whites.

Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds at full time (4:56pm, Saturday, November 23, 2019): "It wasn’t any kind of spectacular performance there by Leeds, but how many times have we said that this season?

"They keep grinding it out, they keep digging in, and that determination and heart saw them through in the end."

Stats

Over the course of the 90 minutes on Saturday afternoon, hosts Luton had 25% of the possession, took 11 shots of which five were on target, and earned four corners, according to BBC Sport.

Visitors Leeds had 75% of the possession, took 21 shots of which 12 were on target, and earned eight corners, according to BBC Sport.