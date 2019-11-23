Marcelo Bielsa pleased for Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford

Patrick Bamford scored for Leeds United against Luton Town today.

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has told Leeds Live that the goal that Patrick Bamford scored against Luton Town will boost his confidence.

Bamford found the net in the 51st minute of the Championship game between the two sides on Saturday afternoon.

The game ended in a 2-1 win for the visiting side, and Leeds head coach Bielsa was pleased for the 26-year-old striker.

Bielsa told Leeds Live about Bamford: “He deserves it. Today he had a lot of contact with the goal. The fact he scored twice, that boosts his confidence.”

Encouraging performance

Bamford is a very good striker with good experience in the Championship, and he did well against Luton.

The 26-year-old took his goal wonderfully, could have scored more, and worked hard in attack.

According to WhoScored, the former Chelsea and Nottingham Forest striker took five shots of which three were on target, played two key passes, had a pass accuracy of 76.5%, won two headers, took 28 touches, and made one tackle and one clearances.

The win against Luton means that Leeds are now two points behind leaders West Bromwich Albion in second place in the Championship table.