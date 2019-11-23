Liverpool fans react to Jordan Henderson display against Crystal Palace

Jordan Henderson was in action for Liverpool against Crystal Palace today.

Some Liverpool fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Jordan Henderson against Crystal Palace, and they are not happy.

Henderson was in action for Liverpool in their Premier League game against Palace away from home at Selhurst Park in London on Saturday afternoon.

The 29-year-old midfielder started the match and played for 79 minutes, as the Reds won 2-1.

The former Sunderland star worked hard in the middle of the park, made a couple of good runs in the box, and created the goal for Sadio Mane.

According to WhoScored, the England international played one key pass, had a pass accuracy of 82.7%, won two headers, took 65 touches, and made five tackles.

It was an encouraging performance overall from Henderson, but some Liverpool fans were not impressed, as shown in the following posts on Twitter.

@LFC Henderson must be lectured on the danger of unnecessary back passes. — Nigeria Youth President (@NigeriaYouthPrs) November 23, 2019

Henderson back to playing pointless long balls and over hit passes.. #LFC #CRYLIV — Mikey. (@MikeyBrandon93) November 23, 2019

Only Fabinho in midfield, gini and hendo have disappeared yet again. Superfans and echo will tell us they are working silently. Klopp waiting on TAA or Robbo to create #lfc — Deji Guerrero (@Deji500) November 23, 2019

Hendo and Gini absent #LFC — Pedro J. Salazar C. (@ppedrossalazar) November 23, 2019

hendo and gini away from home DOES NOT WORK — Dan (@DxnLFC_) November 23, 2019

Hendo never ever works — zoro (@AssassinAssem) November 23, 2019

Gini, Hendo, Trent, Bobby and Ox in the first half — Salman (@Sak_LFC) November 23, 2019

Hendo & Trent were awful this first half. No one was that good either tbh but VVD and Lovren were the best out of the bunch — Only LFC (@ynwaliverpooI) November 23, 2019

hendo has zero ability as a footballer and if u cant see that ox is miles ahead of him get off my tl — zoro (@AssassinAssem) November 23, 2019

Just look at Mane. Nice pass from Hendo — Oluwafemi Dunni (@IamdunniLFC) November 23, 2019

Hendo is inconsistent get him off — stevie (@lfc_stevie1) November 23, 2019

Stats

Over the course of the 90 minutes at Selhurst Park in London on Saturday afternoon, visitors Liverpool had 59% of the possession, took 12 shots of which four were on target, and earned eight corners, according to BBC Sport.