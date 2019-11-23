Quick links

Liverpool fans react to Jordan Henderson display against Crystal Palace

Subhankar Mondal
Jordan Henderson was in action for Liverpool against Crystal Palace today.

Some Liverpool fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Jordan Henderson against Crystal Palace, and they are not happy.

Henderson was in action for Liverpool in their Premier League game against Palace away from home at Selhurst Park in London on Saturday afternoon.

The 29-year-old midfielder started the match and played for 79 minutes, as the Reds won 2-1.

 

The former Sunderland star worked hard in the middle of the park, made a couple of good runs in the box, and created the goal for Sadio Mane.

According to WhoScored, the England international played one key pass, had a pass accuracy of 82.7%, won two headers, took 65 touches, and made five tackles.

It was an encouraging performance overall from Henderson, but some Liverpool fans were not impressed, as shown in the following posts on Twitter.

Stats

Over the course of the 90 minutes at Selhurst Park in London on Saturday afternoon, visitors Liverpool had 59% of the possession, took 12 shots of which four were on target, and earned eight corners, according to BBC Sport.

