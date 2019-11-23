Quick links

Liverpool

Premier League

Liverpool fans react on Twitter to Curtis Jones display for Reds U23s against Brighton U23s

Giuseppe Labellarte
Curtis Jones of Liverpool during the Premier League 2 match between Chelsea and Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on August 19, 2019 in London, England.
Giuseppe Labellarte Profile
Giuseppe Labellarte

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Liverpool academy youngster is impressing for the Reds youngsters and many Anfield faithful are tipping him for a big future.

Curtis Jones of Liverpool during the Premier League 2 match between Chelsea and Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on August 19, 2019 in London, England.

A number of Liverpool fans have been raving on Twitter about Curtis Jones' display for the Reds Under-23s yesterday as they ran out 5-3 winners at Brighton U23s.

Neil Critchley‘s charges were back in Premier League 2 action on Friday afternoon, aiming to pick up their fourth win of the campaign and extend their unbeaten run to nine matches.

Liverpool did just that in a dramatic game, breaking the deadlock as early as the eighth minute thanks to a Harvey Elliott penalty won by the player himself.

 

 

Isaac Christie-Davies and Luis Longstaff extended the Anfield side's lead before captain Jones made it four by finishing off following a pass from Christie-Davies.

Brighton made things a little nervy as they grabbed two goals back and threatened a comeback, before Jones scored his second in injury time and the Seagulls then added an eighth of the game for good measure.

Jones now has seven goals in his ten league games for the U23s, as well as three assists, not to mention having looked at home in the first team when involved, most notably in the League Cup clash against Arsenal.

Here is what some Liverpool fans were saying on Twitter about the 18-year-old:

As per the Liverpool website, local lad Jones is a versatile and talented midfield player with an eye for a pass and ability to score goals, who has been with the Reds since U9 level and progressed all the way through to the senior squad.

Curtis Jones of Liverpool during the Pre-Season Friendly match between Tranmere Rovers and Liverpool at Prenton Park on July 11, 2019 in Birkenhead, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch