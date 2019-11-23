Liverpool fans react on Twitter to Curtis Jones display for Reds U23s against Brighton U23s

The Liverpool academy youngster is impressing for the Reds youngsters and many Anfield faithful are tipping him for a big future.

A number of Liverpool fans have been raving on Twitter about Curtis Jones' display for the Reds Under-23s yesterday as they ran out 5-3 winners at Brighton U23s.

Neil Critchley‘s charges were back in Premier League 2 action on Friday afternoon, aiming to pick up their fourth win of the campaign and extend their unbeaten run to nine matches.

Liverpool did just that in a dramatic game, breaking the deadlock as early as the eighth minute thanks to a Harvey Elliott penalty won by the player himself.

Isaac Christie-Davies and Luis Longstaff extended the Anfield side's lead before captain Jones made it four by finishing off following a pass from Christie-Davies.

Brighton made things a little nervy as they grabbed two goals back and threatened a comeback, before Jones scored his second in injury time and the Seagulls then added an eighth of the game for good measure.

Jones now has seven goals in his ten league games for the U23s, as well as three assists, not to mention having looked at home in the first team when involved, most notably in the League Cup clash against Arsenal.

Here is what some Liverpool fans were saying on Twitter about the 18-year-old:

My opinion:

Curtis Jones he is the missing ingredient in Liverpool's midfield. I know Klopp he will agree with me on this. Believe me it is a matter of a short distance and Curtis Jones he will grab the chance to shine permanently.

Good luck Curtis, Go on LIVERPOOL pic.twitter.com/6PV3cJBew8 — Klopp Legends (@KloppLegends) 22 November 2019

Can’t believe I thought Brewster was our starboy when we have Curtis Jones and Elliott ffs https://t.co/oJm18ImCxb — ً (@lnsideWinger) 22 November 2019

Curtis Jones has 7 goals and 3 assists in 11 games for Liverpool U23’s in Premier League 2 this season. Leading the team in points and forwards in his first year as captain. He’s been around a while, it’s easy to forget that he’s still only 18-years-old. — Maxi (@MaaxiAngelo) 22 November 2019

Jones and Kane have three times the potential of Brewster and Wilson — TEK1 (@engrtek1) 22 November 2019

I believe the lad will be a monster player. Cannot wait to see more of him — Ross Edwards (@eddierosswards) 22 November 2019

With what we have coming through in the u23 and u18 sides we don't need to spend to much money in the future I'm looking forward to see what's to come from them all #LFC @LFC @curtisjr_10 — Richard Walters (@rwally784) 22 November 2019

Hes miles ahead of the points Woodburn and Brewster reached imo — Metis XIV (@MetisXIVTwitch) 23 November 2019

As per the Liverpool website, local lad Jones is a versatile and talented midfield player with an eye for a pass and ability to score goals, who has been with the Reds since U9 level and progressed all the way through to the senior squad.