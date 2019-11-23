Leeds United visit of Luton Town 'no greater stimulation' for Hatters players, says Graeme Jones

Marcelo Bielsa will take his Leeds United charges to Kenilworth Road to clash with Graeme Jones' Luton Town today.

Ahead of Leeds United visiting Luton Town in today's Championship clash, Hatters boss Graeme Jones spoke about how he feels his players will get back on track following their defeat last time (Luton website).

Marcelo Bielsa's charges, third in the table, will be Luton's first opponents following the end of the last international break 2019, which they entered having suffered a 3-0 defeat away at Reading.

The Bedfordshire side are currently 21st in the table, having lost their last four league games, but Jones is optimistic ahead of Leeds coming to town, saying his side has made the most of the break to fine-tune things on the training pitch.

Given Leeds are one of the division's big sides, Jones thinks there's "no greater stimulation" for his players to respond to the Reading loss than having the Whites come to Kenilworth Road in what is likely to be a hotly-contested clash.

“I don’t think it will be difficult (for the players to get back on track), you’ve got no greater stimulation than Leeds coming to Kenilworth Road and we need to respond," Jones told the Luton website. "Reading really is the only game you can throw at us, before that you can’t really throw a lot at us this season.”

Leeds won on their last visit to Kenilworth Road, in the League Cup in 2016, but have not won in three league visits since December 1992, a 2-0 victory in their top-flight title-winning campaign.

However, Luton have won just one of their last nine league matches against Leeds United - including a 5-1 hammering at Kenilworth Road in October 2006 (BBC Sport).