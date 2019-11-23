Leeds United fans react to Adam Forshaw injury situation

Leeds United midfielder Adam Forshaw is on the sidelines at the moment.

Leeds United fans have taken to Twitter to give their take on the current situation of Adam Forshaw.

Forshaw is on the sidelines at the moment, and it is not yet clear when the 28-year-old midfielder will be back in action for Leeds.

The former Wigan Athletic and Middlesbrough midfielder has a hip problem and has not played since September 28, according to WhoScored.

So far this season, Forshaw has made six starts and one substitute appearance in the Championship for Leeds, while during the 2018-19 campaign, the former Everton prospect made 20 starts and 11 substitute appearances in the league for the West Yorkshire outfit, according to WhoScored.

Leeds fans have given their take on Forshaw’s injury situation, and they seem to be fed up.

An injury meant to keep him out for one match has kept him out for months and no timescale on recovery. What is the problem? — Dan Fawcett (@fawcett_dan) November 21, 2019

He’s a myth not actually a real person is he — Danny Cullen (@Dannycullen1994) November 21, 2019

Second leg still wouldn't be fit — Ashley Johnson (@AshJohnson20) November 21, 2019

I bet he ends up needing an operation. — Nigel F (@TheNfster) November 21, 2019

Got glass legs unfortunately, class player on his day tho — Jordan Roy (@JordanRoy94) November 21, 2019

Forshaw is the new Izzy Brown except the old Izzy Brown will have the game of his life this weekend — Tony Walker (@TonywalkerTony) November 21, 2019

The forshaw injury has become an absolute joke, throughout his career he's always has niggling injuries which has restricted his appearances at every club he's played for.. — Neil Clayton (@NeilCla24892926) November 21, 2019

Something odd here. He could have grown a new leg faster.

What’s actually wrong with him, or is it a conspiracy — JSL (@LUFCracing) November 21, 2019

Back in action

Leeds will return to action on Saturday afternoon when they take on Luton Town away from home in the Championship.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side are third in the league table at the moment with 31 points from 16 matches, two points behind leaders West Bromwich Albion.