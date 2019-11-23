Quick links

Leeds United fans react to Adam Forshaw injury situation

Subhankar Mondal
The referee steps in as Ashley Young of Manchester United and Adam Forshaw of Leeds exchange words during a pre-season friendly match between Manchester United and Leeds United at Optus...
Leeds United midfielder Adam Forshaw is on the sidelines at the moment.

(L-R) Jay Fulton of Swansea City challenged by Adam Forshaw of Leeds United during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Swansea City at Elland Road on August 31, 2019 in...

Leeds United fans have taken to Twitter to give their take on the current situation of Adam Forshaw.

Forshaw is on the sidelines at the moment, and it is not yet clear when the 28-year-old midfielder will be back in action for Leeds.

The former Wigan Athletic and Middlesbrough midfielder has a hip problem and has not played since September 28, according to WhoScored.

So far this season, Forshaw has made six starts and one substitute appearance in the Championship for Leeds, while during the 2018-19 campaign, the former Everton prospect made 20 starts and 11 substitute appearances in the league for the West Yorkshire outfit, according to WhoScored.

Leeds fans have given their take on Forshaw’s injury situation, and they seem to be fed up.

Below are some of the best comments on Twitter:

 

Back in action

Leeds will return to action on Saturday afternoon when they take on Luton Town away from home in the Championship.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side are third in the league table at the moment with 31 points from 16 matches, two points behind leaders West Bromwich Albion.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - AUGUST 31:

