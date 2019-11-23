Leeds have just received a massive boost

Ben White will be staying at Leeds United beyond the January transfer window.

It's not so much about who Leeds United could sign in January that could shape their season. A much more important question is who can they keep at Elland Road.

One-third of the way through the campaign and Marcelo Bielsa's side are looking good in their bid to return to the Premier League after a 16-year absence.

Leeds, who visit Luton Town this afternoon, are third in the Championship and only two points behind West Bromwich Albion at the summit.

The Whites also have the best defence in the division, conceding only nine times in 16 outings, and a huge reason for that is a certain Ben White.

The 22-year-old defender has been a revelation since joining the Yorkshire giants on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion this past summer.

He has been so impressive, in fact, that Leeds fans are terrified that Brighton could recall him in January.

That could be detrimental for their chances of promotion; not only because White is a brilliant centre-back, but because Liam Cooper's injury record doesn't inspire confidence and they're virtually the only two natural central defenders in Bielsa's squad.

Keeping White is absolutely massive but, fortunately for Leeds, that looks like it'll be the case.

Seagulls boss Graham Potter revealed on Friday that he had no intention of recalling the young Englishman, insisting that he'd be staying at Elland Road until the end of this season [The Mirror].

Given White's importance, Leeds can't possibly get any better news as far as January goes.