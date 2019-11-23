Quick links

Leeds United

Championship

Leeds fans send messages to Marco Silvestri on Twitter

Shane Callaghan
Chris Wood of Leeds United congratulates Marco Silvestri, after they won on penalties during the EFL Cup Fourth Round match between Leeds United and Norwich City at Elland Road on October...
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Italian spent a decent three years at Leeds United, but is now enjoying his career-best form.

Hellas Verona Goalkeeper Marco Silvestri (12) dives to make a save during the Pre Season Friendly match between Newcastle United and Hellas Verona at St.James' Park on August 6, 2017, in...

It looks like Leeds United fans still have a lot of time for Marco Silvestri.

The Italian goalkeeper was among the clearout that Director of Football Victor Orta orchestrated when he joined the Elland Road club in May of 2017.

Silvestri, who made 88 league appearances for Leeds across a three-year period, returned to his homeland to join Hellas Verona and is having a cracking season with the Serie A side.

Not only are they 10th in the table on their return to Italy's top flight, but the 28-year-old has kept a respectable four clean sheets.

 

Verona have conceded 11 times in 12 Serie A outings overall, only two more than top-of-the-table Juventus.

The former Leeds stopper has played every minute for them so far and he highlighted his own clean sheet record on Twitter on Friday.

Here's how fans of the West Yorkshire side responded on social media:

Silvestri wouldn't be a bad option to have at Leeds right about now.

Kiko Casilla is staring down the barrel of a lengthy ban, leaving the untested Ilhan Meslier, a 20-year-old loanee from Lorient, as his replacement.

Silvestri didn't manage a single minute of Championship football in his last season with United, who had the reliable Rob Green between the sticks that year.

Chris Wood of Leeds United congratulates Marco Silvestri, after they won on penalties during the EFL Cup Fourth Round match between Leeds United and Norwich City at Elland Road on October...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch