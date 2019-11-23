Leeds fans send messages to Marco Silvestri on Twitter

The Italian spent a decent three years at Leeds United, but is now enjoying his career-best form.

It looks like Leeds United fans still have a lot of time for Marco Silvestri.

The Italian goalkeeper was among the clearout that Director of Football Victor Orta orchestrated when he joined the Elland Road club in May of 2017.

Silvestri, who made 88 league appearances for Leeds across a three-year period, returned to his homeland to join Hellas Verona and is having a cracking season with the Serie A side.

Not only are they 10th in the table on their return to Italy's top flight, but the 28-year-old has kept a respectable four clean sheets.

Verona have conceded 11 times in 12 Serie A outings overall, only two more than top-of-the-table Juventus.

The former Leeds stopper has played every minute for them so far and he highlighted his own clean sheet record on Twitter on Friday.

Here's how fans of the West Yorkshire side responded on social media:

Yes Marco keep up the good work. Your welcome back at Leeds anyday #alaw #LUFC — Alex Waite (@waity_90) November 22, 2019

Treated Unfairly at Leeds.. Had some brilliant games.. When Leeds had some terrible defenders in front of you. ☺ — borisirishwhite (@leinsterwhite) November 22, 2019

Glad to see you're doing well, Marco! Keep it up — Kim Robert Lund (@Lund1993) November 22, 2019

Safe hands marco✋✋ mot — Tony Fitzgerald (@ScottTonyfitz11) November 22, 2019

MOT Silvestri. Once Leeds Always Leeds. — Leeds United Balkan (@LeedsUtdBalkan) November 22, 2019

Silvestri wouldn't be a bad option to have at Leeds right about now.

Kiko Casilla is staring down the barrel of a lengthy ban, leaving the untested Ilhan Meslier, a 20-year-old loanee from Lorient, as his replacement.

Silvestri didn't manage a single minute of Championship football in his last season with United, who had the reliable Rob Green between the sticks that year.