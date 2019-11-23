Leeds fans rip into Gaetano Berardi on Twitter

The Leeds United defender appeared to struggle a little this afternoon.

Leeds United's Gaetano Berardi is taking a bit of stick on Twitter.

Marcelo Bielsa's side won 2-1 away to Luton Town on their return to Championship action following an international break.

Patrick Bamford fired Leeds ahead early in the second half, but James Collins levelled up three minutes later.

Former Bielsa signing Izzy Brown delivered the cross which led to Collins's goal but Berardi could and perhaps should have done more in the build-up to the equaliser.

Minutes after that, the Leeds boss hooked him off and replaced the Swiss defender with captain Liam Cooper, who had been injured.

Here's how fans of the Elland Road side reacted to the 31-year-old's performance:

Sad to say but Berardi's legs have gone. All Luton's chances seem to be coming from attacking him. #lufc — Prokyp (@Prokyp) November 23, 2019

Leeds will not go up with Berardi in defence. https://t.co/N5Yfbd2Qut — The Mighty Leeds (@themightyleeds) November 23, 2019

So easy, follow your man Berardi... — Kurt J (@KurtJac) November 23, 2019

Berardi is struggling here. Much too slow — Shaun Eccles (@Thecharmlessman) November 23, 2019

Berardi with no pace again. Liabilitytown #LUFC — Miquel (@MichaelWall1) November 23, 2019

Berardi looks like he’s playing in treacle #lufc — Scott (@BodgeNscarper) November 23, 2019

So easy to get past berardi... — Kurt J (@KurtJac) November 23, 2019

Don’t blame Ayling, Berardi has to prevent that cross but fair play to Brown — Nick Dunbar (@DunbarNick) November 23, 2019

Why is Berardi still getting a look in? #lufc — Barry Dunne (@BazDunne) November 23, 2019

Bamford, who hadn't scored since August before his goal against Blackburn Rovers earlier this month, came to his side's rescue with a last-minute winner to ensure that Berardi's off the hook.

Is he a bad defender? Absolutely not, evident by the fact that Bielsa is comfortable in playing him in central defence despite the fact that he's a right-back by trade.

The Argentine coach is a big fan of the former Sampdoria star, as Leeds fans are most of the time it has to be said.