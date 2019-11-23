Quick links

Leeds United

Leeds fans rip into Gaetano Berardi on Twitter

Shane Callaghan
Gaetano Berardi of Leeds United during the Sky Bet Championship match between Fulham and Leeds United at Craven Cottage on April 3, 2018 in London, England.
The Leeds United defender appeared to struggle a little this afternoon.

Gaetano Berardi of Leeds United passes the ball during the match between the Western Sydney Wanderers and Leeds United at Bankwest Stadium on July 20, 2019 in Sydney, Australia.

Leeds United's Gaetano Berardi is taking a bit of stick on Twitter.

Marcelo Bielsa's side won 2-1 away to Luton Town on their return to Championship action following an international break.

Patrick Bamford fired Leeds ahead early in the second half, but James Collins levelled up three minutes later.

Former Bielsa signing Izzy Brown delivered the cross which led to Collins's goal but Berardi could and perhaps should have done more in the build-up to the equaliser.

 

Minutes after that, the Leeds boss hooked him off and replaced the Swiss defender with captain Liam Cooper, who had been injured.

Here's how fans of the Elland Road side reacted to the 31-year-old's performance:

Bamford, who hadn't scored since August before his goal against Blackburn Rovers earlier this month, came to his side's rescue with a last-minute winner to ensure that Berardi's off the hook.

Is he a bad defender? Absolutely not, evident by the fact that Bielsa is comfortable in playing him in central defence despite the fact that he's a right-back by trade.

The Argentine coach is a big fan of the former Sampdoria star, as Leeds fans are most of the time it has to be said.

Gaetano Berardi of Leeds United scores his team's second goal to make it 2-0 during the Carabao Cup match between Salford City and Leeds United at Moor Lane, Salford on Tuesday 13th August...

