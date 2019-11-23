Leeds United ace Patrick Bamford speaks out on frustrating moment against QPR at Elland Road

The Leeds United ace saw a goal ruled out for offside at Elland Road against the R's - but went on to end his drought for Marcelo Bielsa's side in the Whites' next game.

Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford has spoken about ending his goal drought last time out as the Whites ran out 2-1 winners over Blackburn at Elland Road, stressing "there was no chance anyone else" was going to take the penalty (Yorkshire Evening Post).

The Leeds forward also gave an insight into what he did and thought after a particularly frustrating moment against QPR at Elland Road in the game before, when he had a goal ruled out for offside after the break.

Bamford had not scored since 24 August prior to the Blackburn game, but ended his 10-goal drought against the Lancastrians when he slotted home from the spot after Tosin Adarabioyo had fouled Luke Ayling in the area for the lead, and then played in Jack Harrison to double their advantage.

"I thought I'd scored in the game before (against QPR) but it was ruled out for offside," he told the YEP. "I actually laughed when I saw the flag go up. You're just left thinking when is it going to come.

"It does get to a point where you're thinking how many games am I going to have to wait, so I knew when I got the penalty that I was taking it. There was no chance anyone else was having it. It was nice to get it out the way."

Bamford has started all of Leeds United's 16 Championship games this term, scoring five goals and registering two assists.

His overall Elland Road tally since his July 2018 move from Middlesbrough in a deal reportedly worth up to £10million (BBC Sport) stands at 15 goals and four assists from 42 appearances, according to Transfermarkt.

Up next for Marcelo Bielsa and co, currently third in the Championship table, is Saturday's league trip to struggling Luton Town.