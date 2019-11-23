Quick links

Liverpool

Egypt

Premier League

Jurgen Klopp says he will speak to Mohamed Salah about his 2020 Olympics plan

Subhankar Mondal
(THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Jurgen Klopp with Fabinho and Robert Firmino of Liverpool during a training session on November 21, 2019 in Liverpool, England.
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah could play for Egypt at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo next summer.

(THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Jurgen Klopp with Mohamed Salah of Liverpool during a training session on November 21, 2019 in Liverpool, England.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has told The Liverpool Echo that he plans to have a chat with Mohamed Salah about his participation in the 2020 Olympics for Egypt.

Egypt have qualified for the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, with the football tournament to be held between July 23 and August 8, as reported in The Liverpool Echo.

If Salah plays for his country next summer, then the 27-year-old could miss the start of the 2020-21 Premier League campaign for Liverpool.

The former Chelsea and AS Roma forward’s pre-season training with the Reds could be affected, and manager Klopp has said that he will have a chat with him about his plans for next summer.

 

Klopp made the comments during a press conference on Friday, and he sounded concerned.

Klopp told The Liverpool Echo: “I know this from an hour ago. I have no idea [what will happen].

“There are some problems I know in the future, this I know from an hour ago that Egypt have qualified for the Olympics.

"I have to speak to Mo. I don’t know if I do it today, or whenever. Who said they want him? Do they have a manager who said it?”

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool in discussion with Jurgen Klopp, Manager of Liverpool as he is substituted during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield...

Back in action

Liverpool are going strong in the Premier League at the moment and are favourites to win the title this season.

The Merseyside outfit will take on Crystal Palace away from home at Selhurst Park in London in the Premier League on Saturday.

(THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Jurgen Klopp with Fabinho and Robert Firmino of Liverpool during a training session on November 21, 2019 in Liverpool, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch