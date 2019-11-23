Jurgen Klopp says he will speak to Mohamed Salah about his 2020 Olympics plan

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah could play for Egypt at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo next summer.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has told The Liverpool Echo that he plans to have a chat with Mohamed Salah about his participation in the 2020 Olympics for Egypt.

Egypt have qualified for the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, with the football tournament to be held between July 23 and August 8, as reported in The Liverpool Echo.

If Salah plays for his country next summer, then the 27-year-old could miss the start of the 2020-21 Premier League campaign for Liverpool.

The former Chelsea and AS Roma forward’s pre-season training with the Reds could be affected, and manager Klopp has said that he will have a chat with him about his plans for next summer.

Klopp made the comments during a press conference on Friday, and he sounded concerned.

Klopp told The Liverpool Echo: “I know this from an hour ago. I have no idea [what will happen].

“There are some problems I know in the future, this I know from an hour ago that Egypt have qualified for the Olympics.

"I have to speak to Mo. I don’t know if I do it today, or whenever. Who said they want him? Do they have a manager who said it?”

Back in action

Liverpool are going strong in the Premier League at the moment and are favourites to win the title this season.

The Merseyside outfit will take on Crystal Palace away from home at Selhurst Park in London in the Premier League on Saturday.