Jose Mourinho shares his half-time message to Tottenham Hotspur players

Tottenham Hotspur won against West Ham United on Saturday.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho has disclosed what he told his players at half time against West Ham United this afternoon, as quoted on BBC Sport.

Spurs got the better of West Ham 3-2 away from home at the London Stadium in the Premier League.

The North London outfit were 3-0 up after 49 minutes, but the Hammers stepped up their game thereafter and scored two goals.

Mourinho has said what he told his Tottenham players at half time, and it did come true - kind of.

BBC Sport quotes Mourinho as saying: “I was really happy before we conceded the two goals, we were playing well, bringing to the game things we had tried in training. And we had the ball to make it 4-0 and kill the game.

“We are lucky I have so many years in the Premier League so I told the players at half-time 'even if we are 3-0 in the 85th minute the game will still be open'.

“But there were also many factors. The emotions of losing the previous manager, people coming back from national teams and fatigue in the last 20 minutes.”

Positive start for Jose Mourinho

Over the course of the 90 minutes at the London Stadium on Saturday afternoon, visitors Tottenham had 53% of the possession, took 15 shots of which six were on target, and earned seven corners, according to BBC Sport.

Spurs were brilliant in the first half and for a period in the second half, but defensively they need to improve.

Mourinho is a very good manager, and he will get things right at the back.