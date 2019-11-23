Jose Mourinho says he tried to sign Lucas Moura for Real Madrid, shares chat with Dele Alli

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho gives his take on Lucas Moura and Dele Alli.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho has told Football.London that he wanted to sign Lucas Moura for Real Madrid.

Mourinho has recently been appointed as the Tottenham manager following the dismissal of Mauricio Pochettino.

The former Chelsea and Manchester United boss was in charge of Spanish and European giants Madrid from 2010 until 2013.

Mourinho has said that he wanted to secure the services of the Brazil international winger when he was at Sao Paulo.

The 27-year-old moved to Paris Saint-Germain and joined Tottenham in January 2018 for a transfer fee reported by Sky Sports to be worth £25 million.

Mourinho told Football.London: "I am not telling the ones recently, I go further back. Lucas, when he was at Sao Paulo, before he was transferred to Paris Saint Germain. I tried to get him to Real Madrid.”

Meanwhile, Mourinho has shared the chat he has had with Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli.

The 23-year-old England international has not been at his best for a while, and it is clear that he needs to improve his performance and step up his game.

Mourinho told The Guardian: “I asked him if he was Dele or Dele’s brother. He told me he was Dele. ‘OK,’ I said. ‘Play like Dele.’”

Tottenham will return to action on Saturday afternoon when they take on West Ham United away from home at the London Stadium in the Premier League.