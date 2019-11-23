Quick links

Jose Mourinho says he tried to sign Lucas Moura for Real Madrid, shares chat with Dele Alli

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho gives his take on Lucas Moura and Dele Alli.

Jose Mourinho, Head Coach of Tottenham Hotspur talks to the media during the Tottenham Hotspur press conference at Tottenham Hotspur Training Centre on November 21, 2019 in Enfield,...

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho has told Football.London that he wanted to sign Lucas Moura for Real Madrid.

Mourinho has recently been appointed as the Tottenham manager following the dismissal of Mauricio Pochettino.

The former Chelsea and Manchester United boss was in charge of Spanish and European giants Madrid from 2010 until 2013.

Mourinho has said that he wanted to secure the services of the Brazil international winger when he was at Sao Paulo.

 

The 27-year-old moved to Paris Saint-Germain and joined Tottenham in January 2018 for a transfer fee reported by Sky Sports to be worth £25 million.

Mourinho told Football.London: "I am not telling the ones recently, I go further back. Lucas, when he was at Sao Paulo, before he was transferred to Paris Saint Germain. I tried to get him to Real Madrid.”

Lucas Moura of Tottenham Hotspur during the Tottenham Hotspur training session at Tottenham Hotspur Training Centre on November 21, 2019 in Enfield, England.

Meanwhile, Mourinho has shared the chat he has had with Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli.

The 23-year-old England international has not been at his best for a while, and it is clear that he needs to improve his performance and step up his game.

Mourinho told The Guardian: “I asked him if he was Dele or Dele’s brother. He told me he was Dele. ‘OK,’ I said. ‘Play like Dele.’”

Tottenham will return to action on Saturday afternoon when they take on West Ham United away from home at the London Stadium in the Premier League.

Jose Mourinho, Head Coach of Tottenham Hotspur with Dele Alli during the Tottenham Hotspur training session at Tottenham Hotspur Training Centre on November 20, 2019 in Enfield, England.

Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

