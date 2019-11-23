Izzy Brown comments on his loan spell at Leeds United

Izzy Brown was on loan at Leeds United from Chelsea last season.

Chelsea-owned youngster Izzy Brown has reflected on his loan spell at Leeds United, as quoted in Football.London.

Brown, who can operate as an attacking midfielder, forward or winger, was on loan at Championship club Leeds from Premier League outfit Chelsea for the 2018-19 campaign.

Stats

According to WhoScored, the 22-year-old was able to play just 11 minutes in the Championship for the Whites last season, with the youngster having injury and fitness issues.

Now on loan at Luton Town, Brown has regained his confidence and is playing well at the moment.

According to WhoScored, the Englishman has provided five assists in 12 Championship appearances for Luton so far this season.

Reflections

Brown has looked back on his loan spell at Leeds, and he is disappointed that he could not play as much as he would have liked during his time at Elland Road.

The former England Under-20 international has also outlined just how Leeds have become unique under head coach Marcelo Bielsa.

Brown told Football.London: “Going to Leeds I thought would be a great decision. I feel like I learnt a lot but the main reason I went there was to play and that didn’t really happen.”

The youngster added about working under Bielsa: “It was a great experience for me to actually work under him because he is respected throughout the world for being one of the best managers.

“His training is tough and I wouldn’t say it is boring but it is very repetitive and you do the same things every day. The same drills.”

Brown continued: “It’s difficult because the way he trains and the way they play matches is so intense. If you want to match that up then you have to be as fit as them. I have never seen teams train the way they train at Leeds.”

Leeds will face Luton away from home in the Championship on Saturday afternoon.