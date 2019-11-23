Harry Kane 'shocked' by Mauricio Pochettino leaving Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy sacked the Argentine manager this week

Harry Kane has admitted his shock over Mauricio Pochettino's dismissal as Tottenham Hotspur manager this week.

The Argentine's five-and-a-half year stint in North London came to an end as chairman Daniel Levy wielded the axe.

Pochettino had managed just three Premier League wins from a possible 12 this season, with Tottenham sitting 14th in the table and 11 points adrift in the race for Champions League qualification.

It's only been five months since the 47-year-old led Spurs to a first Champions League final in the club's history, ultimately losing 2-0 to Liverpool.

And Kane, who developed into one of the world's finest goalscorers under Pochettino, has admitted that he struggled to get to grips with the departure.

He told BT Sport: "It was a bit of a shock on the night it happened, it was difficult at the time. It is what it is, it's the first time it's happened to me in my career. It's football. Me and Mauricio will hopefully keep a great relationship as friends and continue to talk."

The 26-year-old striker is set to start up front in Jose Mourinho's first game as Tottenham boss this afternoon.

The Lilywhites visit West Ham United and although the fans will never forget Pochettino, a big win in East London might help mend the wounds left by his exit.