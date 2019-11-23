Graham Roberts slams Tottenham's Davinson Sanchez

The Tottenham Hotspur centre-back put a downer on an otherwise brilliant performance late on at West Ham.

Tottenham Hotspur got off to a winning start under Jose Mourinho this afternoon, but it could and should have been by a far bigger margin.

Mourinho, who replaced Mauricio Pochettino this week, watched his Spurs side race into a 3-0 lead away to West Ham United with 40 minutes to play.

But the Hammers made it a nervy ended for Tottenham after pulling two goals back.

Michail Antonio reduced the arrears on 73 minutes, before Angelo Ogbonna added a second in stoppage time to put the jitters among a side that has looked nervous all season.

Lilywhites' centre-back Davinson Sanchez was guilty of losing the run of the Italian defender, who prodded home from a corner.

And Tottenham legend Graham Roberts hasn't reacted well to Sanchez's defending on Twitter. He wrote: "I don’t understand players marking opposition players @daosanchez26 picking up ogbonna. Just attack the ball and stop holding the player you don’t need to do it you are better player than that.

In the Colombian's defence, it was a brilliant first game for him under Mourinho.

Sanchez, like a lot of Tottenham stars, has looked short on confidence for most of this season, but overall he looked a far more assured player this afternoon that he had been for a while under Pochettino.

Yes, it was dodgy defending for the Ogbonna goal, but there's many reasons to be cheerful.