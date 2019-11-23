Gary Lineker and Micky Hazard’s take on Tottenham Hotspur today

Tottenham Hotspur have won against West Ham United this afternoon.

Gary Lineker has given his take on Tottenham Hotspur’s first game under manager Jose Mourinho on Twitter.

Tottenham have got the better of West Ham 3-2 away from home at the London Stadium in the Premier League this afternoon.

It was Mourinho’s first game in charge of Spurs, with the former Chelsea and Manchester United boss having replaced Mauricio Pochettino as the North London club’s manager this week.

Spurs were the better team initially and were 3-0 up at one stage, thanks to goals from Son Heung-Min, Lucas Moura and Harry Kane.

Tottenham legend Lineker was following the match, and he has given his take on the performance of the North London outfit.

Former Tottenham star Micky Hazard has also taken to Twitter to give his reaction to the final result.

Son scores the first goal of Mourinho’s @SpursOfficial reign. Not Mourinho’s son, but Son. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) November 23, 2019

Cracking football from @SpursOfficial for the second goal under Mourinho’s tenure. The bus is now set to make its first appearance in the 2nd half. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) November 23, 2019

And @HKane gets in on the act. Great start for Jose. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) November 23, 2019

Great win and should have been 6 but what a very poor last 15 mins. Need to see out games far better than that otherwise the great football we played goes unrewarded. All in all first 70 mins very good so we will take it COYSSS — Micky Hazard (@1MickyHazard) November 23, 2019

Positive start for Tottenham Hotspur

It was a positive start from Tottenham under Mourinho, and although West Ham did step up their game in the second half and Spurs conceded two goals, the visiting team will be pleased overall.

Spurs have a very good team, and perhaps they will now go on a winning run.