Gary Lineker and Micky Hazard’s take on Tottenham Hotspur today

Subhankar Mondal
Tottenham Hotspur have won against West Ham United this afternoon.

Lucas Moura of Tottenham Hotspur embraces Jose Mourinho, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur after he is subbed during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur at...

Gary Lineker has given his take on Tottenham Hotspur’s first game under manager Jose Mourinho on Twitter.

Tottenham have got the better of West Ham 3-2 away from home at the London Stadium in the Premier League this afternoon.

It was Mourinho’s first game in charge of Spurs, with the former Chelsea and Manchester United boss having replaced Mauricio Pochettino as the North London club’s manager this week.

 

Spurs were the better team initially and were 3-0 up at one stage, thanks to goals from Son Heung-Min, Lucas Moura and Harry Kane.

Tottenham legend Lineker was following the match, and he has given his take on the performance of the North London outfit.

Former Tottenham star Micky Hazard has also taken to Twitter to give his reaction to the final result.

Positive start for Tottenham Hotspur

It was a positive start from Tottenham under Mourinho, and although West Ham did step up their game in the second half and Spurs conceded two goals, the visiting team will be pleased overall.

Spurs have a very good team, and perhaps they will now go on a winning run.

Subhankar Mondal

