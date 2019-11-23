'Exceptional': Coach worried about facing reported Liverpool target Amine Harit

Premier League leaders Liverpool are reportedly looking to raid Bundesliga outfit Schalke for the impressive Amine Harit.

Amine Harit is one of the most fearsome players in the Bundesliga right now.

Almost single-handedly, the twinkle-toed Moroccan international has transformed Schalke from mid-table fodder into genuine European challengers with a series of match-winning performances at the heart of David Wagner’s midfield.

He’s scored five goals in 11 games already, the most recent a sublime 82nd minute winner away at Augsburg. No wonder Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, according to Corriere dello Sport, is looking for a favour from his old friend as he bids to bring the £17 million-rated Harit to Anfield.

And no wonder Florian Kohfeldt, the Werder Bremen coach, is wary about facing the former Nantes starlet in Saturday’s Bundesliga clash at the Weser Stadium.

"(Schalke) are very dangerous with Amine Harit at the top, an exceptional player," Kohfeldt told WAZ.

"What impresses me the most is their offensive game, we have to be prepared for that, besides the enormous individual quality, especially with Harit."

That is not to say Harit is the finished product, however. He is only 22 years of age after all, and there are still plenty of red flags which should give Klopp reservations about adding him to a star-studded Liverpool squad.

Harit does tend to blow hot and cold and, as Morocco coach Vahid Halilhodzic said last week when explaining why the playmaker had been left out his squad for the November international break, his attitude doesn’t quite match his ability.