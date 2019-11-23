Quick links

'Exceptional': Coach worried about facing reported Liverpool target Amine Harit

Danny Owen
Liverpool fans support their team before the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield on May 12, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.
Premier League leaders Liverpool are reportedly looking to raid Bundesliga outfit Schalke for the impressive Amine Harit.

Schalke's French midfielder Amine Harit reacts after scoring during the German first division Bundesliga football match between FC Augsburg and FC Schalke 04 on November 3, 2019 in...

Amine Harit is one of the most fearsome players in the Bundesliga right now.

Almost single-handedly, the twinkle-toed Moroccan international has transformed Schalke from mid-table fodder into genuine European challengers with a series of match-winning performances at the heart of David Wagner’s midfield.

He’s scored five goals in 11 games already, the most recent a sublime 82nd minute winner away at Augsburg. No wonder Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, according to Corriere dello Sport, is looking for a favour from his old friend as he bids to bring the £17 million-rated Harit to Anfield.

 

And no wonder Florian Kohfeldt, the Werder Bremen coach, is wary about facing the former Nantes starlet in Saturday’s Bundesliga clash at the Weser Stadium.

"(Schalke) are very dangerous with Amine Harit at the top, an exceptional player," Kohfeldt told WAZ.

"What impresses me the most is their offensive game, we have to be prepared for that, besides the enormous individual quality, especially with Harit."

Amine Harit of FC Schalke 04 gestures during the Bundesliga match between FC Schalke 04 and Fortuna Duesseldorf at Veltins-Arena on November 9, 2019 in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.

That is not to say Harit is the finished product, however. He is only 22 years of age after all, and there are still plenty of red flags which should give Klopp reservations about adding him to a star-studded Liverpool squad.

Harit does tend to blow hot and cold and, as Morocco coach Vahid Halilhodzic said last week when explaining why the playmaker had been left out his squad for the November international break, his attitude doesn’t quite match his ability.

(From L) Morocco's midfielder Amine Harit, Morocco's defender Mehdi Benatia and Morocco's defender Achraf Hakimi react at the end of the Russia 2018 World Cup Group B football match...

 

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

