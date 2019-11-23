Quick links

Everton fans react on Twitter to Morgan Schneiderlin display at Goodison Park today

The Everton midfielder once again flattered to deceive for the Toffees and boss Marco Silva, with many Goodison Park faithful making their feelings known.

A number of Everton fans have taken to Twitter to rip into Morgan Schneiderlin's display for the Toffees in their Premier League loss at Goodison Park today.

The 30-year-old put in another lacklustre performance as Everton were beaten 2-0 by Norwich in a particularly disappointing game for the Toffees fanbase.

Schneiderlin appeared a passenger for much of the time he was on and his passing was too often off the mark when it came to pulling the strings and trying to launch attacks.

 

 

He also picked up a yellow card on 20 minutes for a handball and was very much on a tightrope, eventually being hauled off just before the hour after several close calls.

Patience is wearing very thin for an increasing number of Everton fans regarding Silva's future and some of his players - it's not the first time Schneiderlin has copped a lot of flak post-match.

Here are just a few of the comments from the Goodison Park faithful in response to another poor display from the Frenchman:

Everton fell behind in the 55th minute when Todd Cantwell was played clean through on goal by Teemu Pukki, before Dennis Srbeny doubled Norwich's lead in stoppage time and secured all three points for the visitors.

The Toffees have suffered their seventh loss of the season and are now only four points clear of the Premier League relegation zone in 15th place, with Leicester up next on Sunday 1 December.

