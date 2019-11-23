Liverpool and Chelsea have reportedly missed out on the new Andres Iniesta

Las Palmas star Pedri has joined La Liga champions Barcelona after turning down Premier League powerhouses Liverpool and Chelsea.

Barcelona wonder-kid Pedri has been tipped to become Andres Iniesta’s heir in Catalonia a matter of weeks after turning down both Liverpool and Chelsea to sign for the reigning La Liga champions, in quotes reported by Goal.

A decade after Pep Guardiola led a team of La Masia graduates to Champions League glory in Rome, there is a new generation of wonderkids on the rise at Barca.

In 16-year-old Ansu Fati, the Camp Nou is home to arguably the most exciting teenager in European football right now and Pedri, who recently signed a long-term deal after exploding onto the scene with Las Palmas, has also been tipped for a bright future with the Blaugrana.

A teenage playmaker with twinkling toes and an eye for a cutting pass, Pedri has joined Barcelona for an initial £5 million with the Spanish giants immediately inserting a £90 million release clause in his contract.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Pedri turned down the chance to join Premier League giants Liverpool or Chelsea in favour of Barca, although the Spain U18 star has a long way to go before he can match the achievements of one Andres Iniesta in red and blue even if they share a few stylistic similarities.

“Everything he does with the ball, he understands the placement and how to make things easier for his team-mates with his simple game,” said Las Palmas’s former West Brom coach Pepe Mel.

"He is able to see that pass between lines that takes out opponents, and he does not need many touches to find those plays.

"Pedri can play in either of the two positions, although you have to take into account that he feels more comfortable on the left – a bit like Andres Iniesta. Pedri is very similar to Iniesta, in fact.”

Under Jurgen Klopp and Frank Lampard respectively, a whole host of teenage talents have made their name at Anfield or Stamford Bridge of late with the likes of Harvey Elliott, Rhian Brewster, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Reece James tipped to become world class players on English shores.

Only time will tell whether Pedri has made the right choice.