Davie Hay makes shock claim about potential next Celtic manager

Shane Callaghan
Celtic coach John Kennedy poses as he attends the Scottish League Cup Draw on August 27, 2015 at Hampden, Glasgow, Scotland.
Celtic were given a boost with regards to keeping John Kennedy at the club recently.

Celtic manager Ronny Deila (C), along with assistants John Colins (L) and John Kennedy (R), walk from the dug out at half time during the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match between...

Davie Hay has told The Glasgow Evening Times that John Kennedy has the tools and qualities needed to potentially become the next Celtic manager.

The 36-year-old Hoops coach has been linked with a move away from Lennoxtown in recent weeks.

According to The Scotsman, Hibernian were set to make a move for Kennedy as Paul Heckingbottom's replacement, but the Easter Road side wound up hiring Jack Ross instead.

It represented a big boost for Celtic and particularly Neil Lennon, who spoke openly about his desire to keep his young assistant manager by his side in Glasgow.

 

Kennedy had been an important behind-the-scenes figure during Brendan Rodgers's phenomenal success in Scotland, with the Northern Irishman winning seven domestic trophies of a possible seven.

And Hay is very confident that when Lennon leaves his role as Celtic manager for a second time, Kennedy will 'assume the mantle' if he stays where he is.

He told The Glasgow Evening Times: "I have no doubt that he has what it takes to be the Celtic manager one day. If he stays where he is, then there is every chance that when the time eventually comes for Neil Lennon to move on for whatever reason, he will be the man who assumes the mantle."

It's a pretty confident claim by Hay, but is he right? Potentially not.

He might know each and every Celtic player extremely well and must have a solid relationship with the squad as a whole but, by the same token, he has no managerial experience and Celtic is a huge club.

Despite his ties with the Bhoys, it would be a major gamble for Peter Lawwell to sign him up.

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

