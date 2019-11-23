Quick links

Confirmed West Ham v Tottenham line-ups: Mourinho names attacking team as Moura starts

A general view of London Stadium prior to the Premier League match between West Ham United and AFC Bournemouth at London Stadium on August 18, 2018 in London, United Kingdom.
West Ham United take on Tottenham Hotspur this afternoon.

West Ham United starting XI: Roberto; Fredericks, Diop, Ogbonna, Cresswell; Rice, Noble; Snodgrass, Anderson, Yarmolenko; Haller.

West Ham United substitutes: Martin, Zabaleta, Balbuena, Sanchez, Fornals, Antonio, Ajeti.

Tottenham Hotspur starting XI: Gazzaniga; Aurier, Sanchez, Alderweireld, Davies; Dier, Winks; Moura, Alli, Son; Kane.

Tottenham Hotspur substitutes: Austin, Foyth, Rose, Walker-Peters, Sissoko, Eriksen, Lo Celso.

West Ham United host Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League this afternoon...

West Ham go with Roberto in goal again despite his recent struggles, with Ryan Fredericks, Issa Diop, Angelo Ogbonna and Aaron Cresswell ahead of him.

Mark Noble is passed fit to play alongside Declan Rice, whilst Robert Snodgrass, Felipe Anderson and Andriy Yarmolenko support Sebastien Haller.

Michail Antonio returns to the bench, alongside David Martin, Pablo Zabaleta, Fabian Balbuena, Carlos Sanchez, Pablo Fornals and Albain Ajeti.

Meanwhile, this is Jose Mourinho's first game as Tottenham boss, and he's named an attacking side to take on the Hammers this afternoon.

Paulo Gazzaniga starts in goal, with Hugo Lloris still out, whilst Serge Aurier, Toby Alderweireld, Davinson Sanchez and Ben Davies are the back four ahead of the Argentine.

Eric Dier is unsurprisingly handed a start by Mourinho, with Harry Winks partnering him in central midfield whilst Dele Alli features in attacking midfield.

Mourinho's attacking side features Lucas Moura and Son Heung-min either side of Harry Kane, with Giovani Lo Celso having to make do with a place on the bench.

Brandon Austin is named on the bench too, alongside Juan Foyth, Danny Rose, Kyle Walker-Peters, Moussa Sissoko and Christian Eriksen.

