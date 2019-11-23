Confirmed: Leeds United lineup v Luton Town today

Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United are in action against Luton Town this afternoon, while Pablo Hernandez comments on his teammate and Wolverhampton Wanderers-owned winger Helder Costa’s situation.

Leeds United will be looking to maintain their good run of form this afternoon when they take on Luton Town away from home in the Championship.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side will head into the match against Luton on the back of a 2-1 win against Blackburn Rovers at Elland Road.

The West Yorkshire outfit are third in the league table at the moment with 31 points from 16 matches, two points behind leaders West Bromwich Albion.

With Luton struggling at the wrong end of the table, the Whites will be favourites for the match and should pick up all three points from the encounter.

This is how Leeds will line up against Luton this afternoon:

Leeds United XI: Casilla, Ayling, White Berardi, Dallas, Phillips, Klich, Hernandez, Harrison, Roberts, Bamford

Subs: Meslier, Douglas, Cooper, Alioski, Costa, Gotts, Clarke

Marcelo makes two changes to the side which defeated Blackburn 2-1 before the break. Hernandez is in for Costa whilst Berardi replaces Cooper — Leeds United (@LUFC) November 23, 2019

Meanwhile, Leeds attacking midfielder Pablo Hernandez has given his take on the struggles of his teammate Helder Costa.

The winger joined Leeds on loan from Premier League club Wolverhampton Wanderers in the summer transfer window.

The 25-year-old has struggled for playing time so far this season, and Hernandez - who can also operate as a winger - understands why.

Hernandez told Leeds Live when asked about the impact made by Costa: “Great players in the squad. Hard for players to be in the XI is good.

"Great players and it’s difficult for us to be in the first XI. We know we need to work hard and play in the team.”