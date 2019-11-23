Quick links

Celtic

Scottish Premiership

Confirmed: Celtic lineup v Livingston at Celtic Park

Celtic manager Neil Lennon during the UEFA Europa League Group stage match SS Lazio v Celtic Fc at the Olimpico Stadium in Rome, Italy on November 7, 2019
Celtic will take on Livingston at Celtic Park this afternoon, while manager Neil Lennon says that Southampton-owned Mohamed Elyounoussi is injured at the moment.

Neil Lennon head coach of Celtic FC celebrates the victory after the UEFA Europa League group E match between Lazio Roma and Celtic FC at Stadio Olimpico on November 7, 2019 in Rome, Italy.

Celtic will be looking to maintain their good run of form this afternoon when they take on Livingston at home in the Scottish Premiership.

Neil Lennon’s side will head into the match against Livingston at Celtic Park on the back of a 2-0 victory over Motherwell at home in the league.

The Hoops are at the top of the league table at the moment with 31 points from 12 matches, level on points with second-placed and bitter Old Firm rivals Rangers.

 

Meanwhile, Livingston currently find themselves seventh in the standings with 13 points from as many games.

The Glasgow giants will be favourites to pick up all three points this afternoon, and they should do so with ease.

This is how Celtic will line up against Livingston at Celtic Park in the Scottish Premiership this afternoon:

Mohamed Elyounoussi of Celtic FC celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the Betfred Cup Semi-Final match between Hibernan and Celtic at Hampden Park on November 02, 2019 in...

Meanwhile, Celtic manager Lennon has said that Southampton-owned winger Mohamed Elyounoussi will be out for two weeks.

Elyounoussi, who can also operate as a forward and joined the Hoops on loan from Premier League club Southampton in the summer transfer window, could return to action against Rangers in the Scottish League Cup final next month.

Lennon told The Daily Record: “Elyounoussi has a stress reaction. If it were to carry on there’s a possibility of a fracture so we have to be mindful of that.

“It’s a case of shutting him down for a week or two and hopefully he’ll be okay for the final.”

Celtic manager Neil Lennon during the UEFA Europa League Group stage match SS Lazio v Celtic Fc at the Olimpico Stadium in Rome, Italy on November 7, 2019

