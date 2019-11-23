Quick links

Chelsea fans react to Emerson Palmieri display against Manchester City

Subhankar Mondal
Emerson Palmieri of Chelsea runs from Rodrigo of Manchester City during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Chelsea FC at Etihad Stadium on November 23, 2019 in Manchester,...
Emerson Palmieri was in action for Chelsea against Manchester City on Saturday.

Chelsea fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Emerson Palmieri against Manchester City on Saturday evening.

Emerson was in action for Chelsea in their Premier League game against City away from home at the Etihad Stadium.

The 25-year-old left-back started the match and played for 59 minutes, as Frank Lampard’s side lost 2-1.

 

The Italy international did not have a good game and struggled to connect in attack, and there was no surprise when Chelsea manager Lampard decided to take off him in the second half.

According to WhoScored, Emerson took one shot which was on target, had a pass accuracy of 89.5%, took 49 touches, and made two clearances.

Chelsea fans were not impressed with the display produced by Emerson and have criticised him on Twitter.

Below are some of the best comments:

City have arguably the strongest squad in England and are very much in the race for the Premier League title this season, and a defeat at the Etihad Stadium should not affect Chelsea too much in their quest to finish in the top four of the league table.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

