Chelsea fans react to Emerson Palmieri display against Manchester City

Emerson Palmieri was in action for Chelsea against Manchester City on Saturday.

Chelsea fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Emerson Palmieri against Manchester City on Saturday evening.

Emerson was in action for Chelsea in their Premier League game against City away from home at the Etihad Stadium.

The 25-year-old left-back started the match and played for 59 minutes, as Frank Lampard’s side lost 2-1.

The Italy international did not have a good game and struggled to connect in attack, and there was no surprise when Chelsea manager Lampard decided to take off him in the second half.

According to WhoScored, Emerson took one shot which was on target, had a pass accuracy of 89.5%, took 49 touches, and made two clearances.

Chelsea fans were not impressed with the display produced by Emerson and have criticised him on Twitter.

Below are some of the best comments:

James for Emerson is a sub about 13 minutes too late but I appreciate it #CFC #MCICHE — Travis Tyler (@Travtical) November 23, 2019

Apparently Azpi is the liability. Don’t want to see him start a pl or champions league game ever again — Mallory Knox (@rickyRalzay) November 23, 2019

Reece in. Love it. Emerson been poor — JA (@cfcJohn_) November 23, 2019

James in for Emerson. Wow im actually impressed by Lampard even more now. Emerson was not having a good day. — Bobb (@CFC_Bobb) November 23, 2019

Emerson has been poor (not ready!).. #CFC — Askar (@Ahmed_A_Askar) November 23, 2019

Good substitution. Emerson was poor today & his performance shows why Lampard wants Ben Chilwell. — Lav (@LavCFC) November 23, 2019

James finally coming off, my god Emerson has had an awful game — Reece (@VdykCFC) November 23, 2019

City have arguably the strongest squad in England and are very much in the race for the Premier League title this season, and a defeat at the Etihad Stadium should not affect Chelsea too much in their quest to finish in the top four of the league table.