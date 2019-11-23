Celtic legend Davie Hay comments on prospect of Scott Brown making Scotland return

Celtic captain Scott Brown hinted he's open to a Scotland return but the Hoops legend thinks it may cause issues for Neil Lennon's Bhoys and for the nation.

Celtic legend Davie Hay has shared his opinion about the prospect of Bhoys captain Scott Brown making a return to the Scotland form (Glasgow Evening Times).

The former Parkhead manager made it clear he doesn't think it's a good idea - for both the Hoops and the Scotland setup - and believes it's more than likely a non-starter anyway.

Subscribe

Brown, who has previously retired twice from international duty, insists he would “never say never” to the prospect of playing for his country again as they bid to reach the Euro 2020 finals (The Scotsman).

Although Hay acknowledges the Celtic skipper would be an asset to Steve Clarke's side, and knows Neil Lennon is a big supporter of players turning out for their countries, he thinks there are too many downsides for the 34-year-old, plus club and country.

"From a Celtic point of view, the last thing that the club would want is for their captain to miss out on a pre-season break as he was playing for Scotland at Euro 2020," wrote Hay in the Glasgow Evening Times. "There were sound reasons behind Brown’s decision to retire from international duty in the first place, and those haven’t changed. He is in the best form he has been in for some years, and is clear of the injuries which dogged him for a while, so I think the periods of rest throughout the season would have helped.

"From Scotland’s point of view, there would be the risk of upsetting a camp that finally looks to be coming together, not least of all some of his Celtic teammates. Someone who has been with the group through the qualifying campaign being edged out by Brown’s return may leave a few noses out of joint."

Scotland will face Israel in their one-off Euro 2020 playoff semi-final at Hampden on 26 March, and if Steve Clarke's side progress, they will be away to Norway or Serbia for a finals place five days later.

The nation was last at the finals of a major tournament in 1998, when they made it to the World Cup in France.