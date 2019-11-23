Quick links

Arsenal

Premier League

Arsenal fans react to Lucas Torreira display against Southampton

Subhankar Mondal
Lucas Torreira of Arsenal reacts during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Southampton FC at Emirates Stadium on November 23, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Lucas Torreira was in action for Arsenal against Southampton today.

Lucas Torreira of Arsenal battles for possession with Danny Ings of Southampton during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Southampton FC at Emirates Stadium on November 23,...

Some Arsenal fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Lucas Torreira against Southampton this afternoon, and they are not impressed.

Torreira was in action for Arsenal in their Premier League game against Southampton at the Emirates Stadium in North London.

The 23-year-old midfielder started the match and played for 83 minutes, as it ended a 2-2 draw.

 

The Uruguay international made a very strong start to the game, as he showed a lot of energy, was eager to go for the ball, passed it around well, and drove from deep.

According to WhoScored, Torreira took one shot which was not on target, had a pass accuracy of 85.7%, took 69 touches, attempted one dribble, and made three tackles, five interceptions and one clearance.

Alexandre Lacazette was the key player for the Gunners against Southampton, as the French forward scored both the goals in the 2-2 draw.

It was an encouraging performance from Torreira, but some Arsenal fans were not impressed, as shown in the following posts on Twitter.

Lucas Torreira of Arsenal during a training session at London Colney on November 22, 2019 in St Albans, England.

Lucas Torreira of Arsenal reacts during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Southampton FC at Emirates Stadium on November 23, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch