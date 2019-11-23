Arsenal fans react to Lucas Torreira display against Southampton

Lucas Torreira was in action for Arsenal against Southampton today.

Some Arsenal fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Lucas Torreira against Southampton this afternoon, and they are not impressed.

Torreira was in action for Arsenal in their Premier League game against Southampton at the Emirates Stadium in North London.

The 23-year-old midfielder started the match and played for 83 minutes, as it ended a 2-2 draw.

The Uruguay international made a very strong start to the game, as he showed a lot of energy, was eager to go for the ball, passed it around well, and drove from deep.

According to WhoScored, Torreira took one shot which was not on target, had a pass accuracy of 85.7%, took 69 touches, attempted one dribble, and made three tackles, five interceptions and one clearance.

Alexandre Lacazette was the key player for the Gunners against Southampton, as the French forward scored both the goals in the 2-2 draw.

It was an encouraging performance from Torreira, but some Arsenal fans were not impressed, as shown in the following posts on Twitter.

Guendouzi and Torreira is a horrid midfield — AFC Ramble (@afc_ramble) November 23, 2019

I like torreira but he’s just not suited to a team that wants to play a possession style game.



He’s great in a chaotic end to end encounter but that’s not what arsenal are. — Mo_AFC (@Arsenal89_Mo) November 23, 2019

Torreira is finished man — p (@AFC_PV9) November 23, 2019

Lucas Torreira to me is far too high up on the pitch at times. Seems to be only ever able to play when he is in space and has feet set. Needs to be deeper and Guendouzi higher for me. — passandmove (@MrAfc20) November 23, 2019

Torreira so desperate to get rid of Emery he’s prepared to put it in his own net — Jack (@_AFC_J) November 23, 2019

Aubameyang, Lacazette, Ozil & Tierney the only players doing something.



Torreira and Guendouzi looked so lost in the middle. They are making Ward Prowse and Hojberg look like prime Gerrard and Lampard.



Pathetic. — ™️ (@AfcNas) November 23, 2019

Need to get Pepe on, give Özil the freedom to do his thing. Torreira and Guendouzi need to do better. Papa Sok..come on, get it together! #COYG — Mark Sillery (@MarkSillery71) November 23, 2019