'Absolute no-brainer': Celtic fans are dreaming of £10m January signing

Mohamed Elyounoussi has taken the Scottish Premiership by storm since joining Celtic on loan from Premier League strugglers Southampton.

Seven goals and six assists in 12 games, a starring role in a famous win against Lazio and a Man of the Match performance in a domestic semi-final; Mohamed Elyounoussi is what happens when a loan signing proves to be nothing short of a revelation.

In just a few weeks at Celtic, Elyounoussi has silenced the critics who wrote him off after that ill-fated big-money move to Southampton and is starting to replicate the sort of performances that once made him coveted throughout the continent during his halcyon days at Basel.

In fact, you could argue that no one in the entirety of Scotland’s top flight has been as impressive as the Norwegian international over the last four weeks. With the Premiership Player of the Month award sitting proudly upon his mantelpiece, it seems that everyone is in agreement that Elyounoussi has been one of the summer’s most inspired signings.

So with the Independent reporting that Celtic can sign the winger permanently for £10 million, some £6 million less than Southampton paid a year ago, the phrase ‘bite your hand off’ comes to mind.

Elyounoussi would become Celtic’s record signing, replacing Odsonne Edouard in the history books – but he’s already proven that he’d be worth every single penny.

Mohamed Elyounoussi

Appearances: 12

Goals: 7

Assists: 6



Ryan Kent ‍♂️

Appearances: 48

Goals: 6

Assists: 10



Rangers paid £7m for Kent.



£10m for Elyounoussi is an absolute no brainer. — Piece Ntcham (@TamRogi) November 20, 2019

£10m for Elyounoussi? Absolute steal. Pay it — Kieran (@KC67___) November 21, 2019

£10m for Elyounoussi? What a January announcement that would be @CelticFC — Brian Kelly (@TheReturnOfBGK) November 21, 2019

£10m for Elyounoussi seems to cheap tbh did they not just pay 18m for him ?? If it is 10 let’s make this happen — NTCHAMpagne supernova (@dale_carlin) November 20, 2019

If £7m gets you Ryan (1 assist) Kent then £10m is the deal of the century for Elyounoussi — Darren Urquhart’s mate (@Muzzlit) November 20, 2019

If we were to pay £10m for Elyounoussi, no word of a lie we would genuinely be robbing Southampton blind. Guy is superb. pic.twitter.com/KtaWihTyPP — Murray (@DMMacdonald96) November 20, 2019

£10m for Elyounoussi, who has only just turned 25, would be absolutely worth it.



Could maybe even get Forster and him for £15m ish.



Game changers https://t.co/PRC9fcexQK — Paul B (@p_bov1) November 20, 2019