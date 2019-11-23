Quick links

'Absolute no-brainer': Celtic fans are dreaming of £10m January signing

Danny Owen
The Celtic fans display their banners during the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match between Celtic and Rangers at Celtic Park on March 12, 2017 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Mohamed Elyounoussi has taken the Scottish Premiership by storm since joining Celtic on loan from Premier League strugglers Southampton.

Mohamed Elyounoussi of Celtic FC celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the Betfred Cup Semi-Final match between Hibernan and Celtic at Hampden Park on November 02, 2019 in...

Seven goals and six assists in 12 games, a starring role in a famous win against Lazio and a Man of the Match performance in a domestic semi-final; Mohamed Elyounoussi is what happens when a loan signing proves to be nothing short of a revelation.

In just a few weeks at Celtic, Elyounoussi has silenced the critics who wrote him off after that ill-fated big-money move to Southampton and is starting to replicate the sort of performances that once made him coveted throughout the continent during his halcyon days at Basel.

In fact, you could argue that no one in the entirety of Scotland’s top flight has been as impressive as the Norwegian international over the last four weeks. With the Premiership Player of the Month award sitting proudly upon his mantelpiece, it seems that everyone is in agreement that Elyounoussi has been one of the summer’s most inspired signings.

Mohamed Elyounoussi of Southampton is tackled by Craig Bryson of Derby County during the FA Cup Third Round Replay match between Southampton FC and Derby County at St Mary's Stadium on...

So with the Independent reporting that Celtic can sign the winger permanently for £10 million, some £6 million less than Southampton paid a year ago, the phrase ‘bite your hand off’ comes to mind.

Elyounoussi would become Celtic’s record signing, replacing Odsonne Edouard in the history books – but he’s already proven that he’d be worth every single penny.

Mohamed Elyounoussi of Celtic celebrates after scoring his team's second goal during the UEFA Europa League group E match between Celtic FC and CFR Cluj at Celtic Park on October 03, 2019...

 

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

