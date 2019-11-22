WWE 2K20 Version 1.03 patch notes: Universe Mode crashes fixed

The patch notes for WWE 2K20 version 1.03 update include a bunch of details pertaining to numerous fixes for crashes such as with Universe Mode.

WWE 2K20 had a rocky launch when it came out back in October. The game was essentially the laughing stock of the gaming industry thanks to its countless array of hilarious bugs and glitches, but - at the very least - the developers now appear to be fixing most of the game-breaking issues such as Universe Mode crashing. This comes courtesy of the patch notes for update version 1.03.

The game hasn't been in the spotlight for the best of reasons as the last time it was in the headlines was because of the WWE 2K Facebook page having been hacked. This resulted in various AEW posts and offensive remarks appearing on 2K's feed.

But, away from the fiasco of the game's launch and its Facebook page having been hacked, 2K have recently released update 1.03 and hopefully it fixes as many of the issues as it claims.

GOOGLE STADIA: Gamers react to first-ever 'gender neutral' controller

What does WWE 2K20 version 1.03 fix?

WWE 2K20 update version 1.03 attempts to fix an array of issues such as the game crashing in Universe Mode.

In addition to fixing the issue with the game crashing when selecting a Universe Mode save slot, the 1.03 update also attempts to address the concern with the game failing to load matches that include several created characters.

As well as the above, the 2K update also aims to improve the behaviour of the game's shoddy hair and character physics. Improvements to strike aiming and dash strikes have also been reported.

None of the above fixes and resolutions - nor any made in the future - can change WWE 2K20 from being a major disappointment and disaster, but hopefully they'll allow fans to actually be able to play something that is smooth and free of constant interruptions.

WWE 2K20 version 1.03 patch notes

You can find the WWE 2K20 version 1.03 patch notes in their entirety below (via 2K Games):

General

Addresses reported crashes throughout the game

Addresses reported opacity issue causing invisible CAS parts

Addresses reported crash in custom arenas using imported images

Improvements to sweat

Addresses reported input settings not saving (PC only)

Characters

General improvements to hair and cloth behavior

Addresses reported concerns with missing hair and cloth throughout the game

Addresses reported concerns that images may fail to be correctly displayed on the Superstars’ attire

Addresses reported concerns of a crash when using DLC CAS parts for MyPLAYERs

Addresses reported concerns with allowing male face paint color changes to appear correctly in-game

Addresses reported concerns with CAS parts that may cause hair to float with certain Superstars

Addresses reported concerns with assigning locked moves when user previews and selects it inside of Move-Set for MyPLAYER

Addresses reported concerns that CAS T-shirt logos may appear incorrectly in-game

Universe Mode

Addresses reported concerns that a crash may occur when selecting a save slot

Enabled importing Roster and other settings when creating a new Universe save

Addresses reported concerns that a crash may occur when loading into match for the first time with several creations

Addresses reported concerns with 6-man tag match

Addresses reported concerns that a crash my occur when simulating to WrestleMania

Gameplay

Improvements to strike aiming and dash strikes

Addresses reported concerns with soft lock-in pin mini-game after performing certain moves

Online

Addresses reported concerns that a crash may occur in Road to Glory when using DLC CAS parts

Addresses reported concerns that a crash may occur when downloading Superstars with custom images

Community Creations: Addresses reported concerns that images may fail to display correctly in Custom Arenas

Community Creations: Addresses reported concerns of a white texture issue that may occur in downloaded arenas

Community Creations: Addresses reported concerns that may occur when downloading custom shows with custom arenas and logos

WE WANT MORE: Will there be DLC for Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order?

WWE 2K20 is available on PS4, Xbox One and PC.