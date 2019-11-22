Where to buy Beaujolais Nouveau 2019: The new bottles are here!

If you're looking for a perfect bottle of wine, you're in luck.

Wine... a gift from the heavens.

Let's face it. Few of the simple pleasures in life are greater than getting comfortable on the sofa with a good TV show and an even better bottle of wine.

Millions will wholeheartedly agree. Sure, people praise and bang on about IPAs, beer, spirits and so forth, but wine has a far more enthusiastic following. If you're a wine connoisseur, then you'll understand why we have days dedicated to the stuff.

If you're into red wine, then Beaujolais Nouveau is surely on your radar. It's made from Gamay grapes and is produced in the Beaujolais region of France- hence the name.

It's widely cited by wine lovers as the most popular vin de primeur. So, it's not too surprising that it boasts its very own day!

Traditional torchlight march followed by the breakthrough of the first barrel of Beaujolais Nouveau wine in Lyon, France, on November 21, 2019. A public tasting was then held with hundreds...

Beaujolais Nouveau Day 2019

This year's Beaujolais Nouveau Day took place on Thursday, November 21st 2019.

It is celebrated around the world and takes place annually on the third Thursday of November; this is when it goes on sale, after being fermented for a few weeks or so.

It's pretty big in America, where families have it with Thanksgiving dinner, so it may be a good idea to get some in for Christmas.

Recently, you may have seen a bombardment of advertising for the day, along with a string of events encouraging the public to join in the fun. Many have taken to social media to post pictures of them enjoying the wine at events, so if you're looking to have a taste for yourself, here's where to get your hands on some...

Where to buy Beaujolais Nouveau 2019

Every year's batch is labelled differently, and this year's tastes great!

You can pick up bottles online over at Frazier's Wine Merchants; one bottle is priced at £10.50.

The product description reads: "From our award-winning supplier Jean Loron who for the past few vintages has been awarded the top prize in the Beaujolais Nouveau competition organised in Beaujolais each year. The one wine we sell every year before tasting. Beaujolais Nouveau owes its easy drinkability to a winemaking process called carbonic maceration, also called whole berry fermentation. This technique preserves the fresh, fruity quality of the wine, without extracting bitter tannins from the grape skins."

You can also order 'Beaujolais Nouveau 2019 Georges Duboeuf, France' for £9.99 a bottle over at Majestic.

Probably the best #BeaujolaisNouveau I have ever tasted! Juicy fruit, ripe tannins and none of the excessive carbonic maceration character which can mar the wine. Fun label too @GeorgesDuboeuf @BeaujolaisNvx £8.99 @majesticwine pic.twitter.com/6NvZhf4XIr — Christos Ioannou (@christoswineman) November 22, 2019

A big year for Beaujolais Nouveau

One of this year's admirers recently tweeted: " Probably the best #BeaujolaisNouveau I have ever tasted! Juicy fruit, ripe tannins and none of the excessive carbonic maceration character which can mar the wine. Fun label too..."

Across social media, there are a wealth of posts showcasing another great annual edition.

Better late than never - join in the celebration and order a bottle!

